Nova Completes Initial Advance Under Financing Facility With Beedie Capital

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Nova Royalty Corp. (TSXV: NOVR) ("Nova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been advanced the initial $3.5M (the "Initial Advance") under its convertible loan facility (the "Loan Facility") with Beedie Capital ("Beedie").

Alex Tsukernik, Nova's President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to close the first tranche of the Beedie financing facility and look forward to executing our strategy of building a premier royalty company focused on the building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel."

The Initial Advance will be used to fund the acquisitions of new royalties and streams. As more particularly set out in the news release of the Company dated October 1, 2020, the Initial Advance carries an interest rate of 8.0%, with Nova having the option to defer any interest payments during the first 24 months. The Initial Advance is convertible at the election of Beedie (subject to automatic conversion in certain circumstances) into a maximum of 3,500,000 common shares of the Company ("Nova Shares") at a deemed conversion price of $1.00 per Nova Share. Nova Shares issued upon conversion of the Initial Advance will be subject to a 4-month and one day hold period expiring February 8, 2021.

About Nova

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR".

