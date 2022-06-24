NOVA CANNABIS INC. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

EDMONTON, AB, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Nova Cannabis Inc. ("Nova" or the "Corporation") (TSX: NOVC) held its annual general meeting of shareholders on June 24, 2022 (the "Meeting").

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the seven (7) nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated May 25, 2022 in respect of the Meeting was elected as a Director of the Corporation to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Zachary George 42,653,718 99.16 362,041 0.84 Marcie Kiziak 42,653,808 99.16 361,951 0.84 Jeffrey Dean 42,653,718 99.16 362,041 0.84 Anne Fitzgerald 42,653,808 99.16 361,951 0.84 Ron Hozjan 42,687,808 99.24 327,951 0.76 Shari Mogk-Edwards 42,653,808 99.16 361,951 0.84 Christopher Pelyk 42,653,718 99.16 362,041 0.84

2. Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed to serve as auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors.

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 43,090,183 99.98 7,243 0.02

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Nova Cannabis Inc.

Nova is one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing cannabis retailers with a goal of disrupting the cannabis retail market by offering a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at every-day best value prices. The Corporation currently owns and/or operates eighty (80) locations across Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, primarily under its "Value Buds" banner. Additional information about Nova Cannabis Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Corporation's website at www.novacannabis.ca.

SOURCE Nova Cannabis Inc.

For further information: Marcie Kiziak, CEO, Nova Cannabis Inc., [email protected]