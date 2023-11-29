NOVA ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF FINAL ORDER FOR ARRANGEMENT WITH METALLA

TSXV: NOVR

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOVR) (OTCQB: NOVRF) is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") has granted the final order (the "Final Order") in connection with the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") , pursuant to which, among other things, Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla") (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company for consideration consisting of 0.36 of a common share of Metalla (each, a "Metalla Share") in exchange for each whole Common Share held. As previously announced, the Arrangement was approved by the Company's shareholders at a special meeting held on November 27, 2023.

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to closing conditions as set forth in the arrangement agreement dated September 7, 2023 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between Nova and Metalla, including final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American LLC, and certain other regulatory approvals and conditions. Assuming that the conditions to closing are satisfied or waived, it is currently expected that the Arrangement will be completed on or about December 1, 2023.

Further information regarding the Arrangement is available in the Company's management information circular dated October 25, 2023, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.novaroyalty.com/investors/special-meeting/2023‎.

About Nova Royalty

Nova Royalty Corp. is a copper and nickel-focused royalty company. Nova has assembled a portfolio of royalties on a significant proportion of the next generation of major copper projects located in 1st-tier jurisdictions, providing investors exposure to some of the most critical resource assets for the clean energy transition. These projects are being advanced by the world's premier mining companies, which include First Quantum, Lundin Mining, Newmont, Hudbay, Anglo American and Glencore, among others. Nova is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

On Behalf of Nova Royalty Corp.,

Hashim Ahmed

Interim CEO

Phone: (647) 970-4113

Website: www.novaroyalty.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release include: statements with respect to the Arrangement‎; receipt of stock exchange and other regulatory approvals and satisfaction or waiver of conditions provided in the Arrangement Agreement; the anticipated timing of the closing of the Arrangement; and other statements that are not historical facts‎. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the Company not obtaining stock exchange approvals; all conditions to completion of the Arrangement not being satisfied or waived and the Arrangement not being completed as anticipated; and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 23, 2023 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca‎. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

For further information: Greg DiTomaso, Vice President, Investor Relations, Phone: (416) 433-2801, Email: [email protected]