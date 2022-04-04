NotifyAI Wins SAAS Platform of the Year at the 2022 AGS Awards

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) congratulates Notify AI, LLC ("NotifyAI") on being voted SaaS Platform of the year for 2022 at the annual Affiliate Grand Slam ("AGS") Awards held in Dubai on March 21, 2022.

NotifyAI is one of the portfolio companies of 2810735 Ontario Inc. d/b/a Federated Foundry's ("Federated"). As originally announced on August 17, 2021, PopReach has agreed to a business combination transaction with Federated (the "Transaction"). An information circular dated February 14, 2022 for the Transaction has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and as announced on March 23, 2022, PopReach's shareholders overwhelmingly voted in support of the Transaction with over 98% of votes cast in favour. PopReach and Federated are working to close the Transaction in the coming weeks, including satisfaction of the conditions and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The AGS Awards brings together thousands of professionals in the digital marketing, affiliation, SEO and influencer industries. The SaaS Platform of the year award recognizes the crucial role software has through the emergence of AI, Big Data and other IT revolutions, and the judges were looking for the platform that has contributed the most across a broad portfolio of industries, hyper accelerating their growth and enhancing their productivity.

"We'd like to congratulate the NotifyAI team for this great recognition from industry peers, and for their hard work and dedication in advancing the technology platform," said Jon Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder of PopReach. "NotifyAI's multi-award winning platform has been growing impressively since inception, and we can't wait to have them join the PopReach family on closing of the Federated Foundry RTO."

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven franchises. The Company has to date acquired successful game franchises enjoyed by millions of players, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), PAYDAY Crime War (IP under license), Peak - Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 130 experts in Toronto, Vancouver, London, UK, and Bangalore, India.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular dated February 14, 2022 in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of PopReach should be considered highly speculative.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the terms of the Transaction and the proposed structure of the transaction.

PopReach and Federated made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the resulting issuer to execute and achieve its business objectives, to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the inability of PopReach or Federated to complete the transaction on the terms disclosed in this news release, or at all; the unavailability of exemptions from prospectus requirements for the issuance of PopReach shares; the risks associated with the marketing and sale of PopReach shares; refusal of the proposed directors or officers to act for any reason, including conflicts of interest; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and regulatory and other risks associated with the technology, media and digital gaming industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

PopReach assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

SOURCE PopReach Corporation

For further information: PopReach Corporation: Dennis Fong, Investor Relations, (416) 283-9930, [email protected]; Christopher Locke, [email protected]; Federated Foundry: Ted Hastings, [email protected]