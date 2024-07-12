NOTICE TO CLAIMANTS OF ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC. ("ANTIBE")

RE: NOTICE OF CLAIMS PROCEDURE FOR ANTIBE

TORONTO, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ - PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that this Notice to Claimants is being published pursuant to an order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) dated June 24, 2024 (the "Claims Procedure Order") in the receivership proceeding of Antibe. All capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Claims Procedure Order, which is posted on the website of FTI Consulting Canada Inc., the Court-appointed receiver and manager of Antibe (in such capacity and not in its personal or corporate capacity, the "Receiver") at: http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/antibe/ (the "Receiver's Website")

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Claims Procedure Order requires that all Persons who wish to assert a Claim against Antibe or any of its Directors and/or Officers (a "D&O Claim") must file a Proof of Claim with the Receiver by 1:00 p.m (Toronto time) on August 30, 2024 (the "Claims Bar Date").

The Receiver will send or cause to be sent, on or before July 2, 2024, a General Claims Package (that will include the form of Proof of Claim) to any Person known to the Receiver as having a potential Claim based on the books and records of the Company. The Receiver will also send a General Claims Package to any Person who requests a Proof of Claim. Claimants may also obtain the Claims Procedure Order, a General Claims Package, a Notice of Dispute of Claim form or any further information regarding the Claims Process from the Receiver's Website, or by contacting the Receiver at +1 (833) 511-7227, +1 (416) 649-8082 or [email protected].

It is your responsibility to ensure that the Receiver receives your Proof of Claim by the Claims Bar Date. CLAIMS WHICH ARE NOT RECEIVED BY THE APPLICABLE CLAIMS BAR DATE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED AND EXTINGUISHED.

Proofs of Claim must be delivered to the Receiver preferably by email, or alternatively by prepaid ordinary mail, registered mail, courier, personal delivery, or facsimile transmission at one of the applicable addresses listed on such forms and in accordance with the requirements detailed therein.

