Notice to Claimants and Unknown Interest Holders of Clearview Garden Estates Inc. et al

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that this Notice to Claimants and Unknown Interest Holders is being published pursuant to a Claim Process and Interest Holdings Identification Order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) dated October 23, 2025 (the "Claims Procedure Order") in the receivership proceeding of Clearview Garden Estates Inc., Talbot Crossing Inc., Niagara Estates of Chippawa II Inc., London Valley Inc., London Valley II Inc., London Valley III Inc., London Valley IV Inc., London Valley V Inc., Fort Erie Hills Inc., 2533430 Ontario Inc. Halton Park Inc., Niagara Falls Park Inc; and certain property of CGE Capital Management Inc., TGP-Talbot Crossing Inc., NEC II Capital Management Inc., LV Capital Management Inc., LV II Capital Management Inc., LV III Capital Management Inc., LV IV Capital Management Inc., LV V Capital Management Inc., Fort Erie Hills Capital Management Inc., TSI-HP International Canada Inc., and TSI International-Grandtag A2A Niagara IV Inc. (collectively the "Companies").

All capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Claims Procedure Order, which is posted on the website of KSV Restructuring Inc., the Court-appointed receiver and manager of certain assets of the Companies (in such capacity and not in its personal or corporate capacity, the "Receiver") at: https://www.ksvadvisory.com/experience/case/clearviewgarden (the "Receiver's Website")

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Claims Procedure Order requires that all Persons who wish to assert a Claim against any of the Companies (including any of its current or former directors, officers, employees, shareholders, agent or affiliates) must file a Proof of Claim with the Receiver by 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on January 30, 2026 (the "Claims Bar Date").

The Receiver will send or cause to be sent a Claims Package (that will include the form of Proof of Claim) to any Person known to the Receiver as having a potential Claim based on the books and records of the Companies. The Receiver will also send an Interest Holder Notice to each Interest Holder. Such notice will contain the Interest Holder Holdings Information in respect of each such Interest Holder.

Claimants may also obtain copies of the Claims Procedure Order, a Claims Package, a Notice of Dispute of Claim form or any further information regarding the Claims Process from the Receiver's Website, or by contacting the Receiver at [email protected].

It is your responsibility to ensure that the Receiver receives your Proof of Claim by the Claims Bar Date. CLAIMS WHICH ARE NOT RECEIVED BY THE APPLICABLE CLAIMS BAR DATE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED AND EXTINGUISHED.

Parties must deliver any Amendment Requests to their Interest Holder Notice, including information regarding redemption payments received, to the Receiver by 5:00 p.m (Toronto time) on January 30, 2026.

Proofs of Claim and Amendment Requests must be delivered to the Receiver preferably by email to [email protected], with a copy to Receiver's counsel at [email protected], or alternatively by prepaid ordinary mail, registered mail, courier, personal delivery, or facsimile transmission at one of the applicable addresses listed on such forms and in accordance with the requirements detailed therein.

SOURCE Receiver of Clearview Garden Estates Inc. et al