Notice - RAYMOND POMROY, File No. 2024-3

TORONTO, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve the Settlement Agreement entered into by Staff of the Commission and Raymond Pomroy in the above-named matter.

The hearing will be held on March 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated March 1, 2024, and Statement of Allegations dated February 28, 2024, are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]