Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and ROBERT GEORGE FREEMAN, File No. 2024-12
Aug 02, 2024, 11:06 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on August 1, 2024 to consider whether the Capital Markets Tribunal should grant the Application filed by the Commission to extend the temporary order issued by the Commission on July 29, 2024.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated August 1, 2024, Application dated August 1, 2024 and the Temporary Order dated July 29, 2024 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:
https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article