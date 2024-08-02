Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and ROBERT GEORGE FREEMAN, File No. 2024-12

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on August 1, 2024 to consider whether the Capital Markets Tribunal should grant the Application filed by the Commission to extend the temporary order issued by the Commission on July 29, 2024.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated August 1, 2024, Application dated August 1, 2024 and the Temporary Order dated July 29, 2024 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

