Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and LIQUIDNET CANADA INC., File No. 2026-15

TORONTO, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement agreement entered into by the Commission and Liquidnet Canada Inc. in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated April 10, 2026 and Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated April 10, 2026 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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