Notice of Settlement Approval Hearing - Gosford Apartment Fire Class Action

TORONTO, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action relating to the fire at 235 Gosford Boulevard in Toronto on November 15, 2019. The settlement remains subject to approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

A hearing to consider approval of the settlement will take place on April 7, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at the Toronto Courthouse, 330 University Avenue.

This notice applies to anyone who was living in or visiting the building at the time of the fire, as well as their estates or representatives.

Under the proposed settlement, the defendants have agreed to pay a total of $650,000 to resolve the case, subject to court approval.

Depending on eligibility and the number of claims submitted, residents and tenants may receive up to $1,119.63, while visitors may receive up to $25. Payments may vary and could increase depending on the total number of claims and distribution of funds.

Class members do not need to take any action at this time to remain part of the case. If the settlement is approved, they will be able to submit a claim for compensation.

Class members also have the right to object to or comment on the settlement by April 3, 2026, or attend the hearing.

More information, including the full notice and next steps, is available at:

https://diamondlaw.ca/class-actions/gosford-apartment-fire/

Anyone who believes they may be affected is encouraged to review the full notice and share this information with others who may be part of the class.

SOURCE Diamond and Diamond Lawyers LLP

Diamond and Diamond Lawyers LLP, 255 Consumers Road, 5th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, (416) 256-1600 x345, [email protected]