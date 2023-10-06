LONDON, Oct. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Landore Resources Limited (AIM: LND) ("Landore Resources" or the "Company") announces that, further to its announcement of 20 September 2023 regarding the receipt of conditional approval for the proposed dual listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V Exchange") in Canada (the "Dual Listing"), the Company has today published a circular and notice of extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") (the "EGM Circular") to seek shareholder approval for the share authorities required to undertake a proposed fundraise of between CAD$3.5m (c.£2.1m) and CAD$5.0m (c.£3.0m) (the "Proposed Fundraising") to, inter alia, facilitate such dual listing process pursuant to the policies of the TSX-V Exchange.

It is a pre-condition of the Dual Listing, inter alia, that the Company is able to provide to the TSX-V Exchange satisfactory confirmation of certain minimum working capital and financial resources at the time of listing, therefore, in order to satisfy this pre-condition, the Company is seeking to undertake the Proposed Fundraising. Whilst the Proposed Fundraising will focus on the Canadian markets, the Company also expects to provide UK based shareholders and new UK/European investors with an opportunity to participate in the Proposed Fundraising. Further details of the Proposed Fundraise will be announced in due course.

Landore's shareholders will shortly receive a hardcopy of the EGM Circular and accompanying form of proxy, incorporating a formal notice convening an EGM to be held at 2:00 pm on 23 October 2023 at La Tonnelle House, Les Banques, St Sampson, Guernsey, GY1 3HS which shareholders will also be permitted to attend online in accordance with the instructions set out in the notes to the formal notice.

A copy of the EGM Circular will also be made available on the Company's website at: www.landore.com.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

