Notice of Change in the Management of iGAN Investment Fund I, LP

Appointment of AGP Ltd. as new general partner

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ -iGAN Investment Fund I, LP (the "Fund") and AGP7, BV ("AGP7"), the owner of approximately 99.6% of the limited partnership interests of the Fund, are pleased to announce that the Fund is under new management, with the appointment of AGP Ltd. as the new general partner of the Fund, effective immediately. AGP Ltd. is a corporation formed under the laws of the Province of Ontario, and is indirectly wholly owned and controlled by an affiliate of AGP7.

As successor general partner of the Fund, AGP Ltd. has assumed all responsibilities of the general partner in accordance with applicable laws and the terms of the amended and restated limited partnership agreement dated January 28, 2021 (as may be further amended or amended and restated, the "Partnership Agreement") of the Fund with immediate effect upon its appointment.

In accordance with the terms of the Partnership Agreement, as the departing general partner, iGAN Management I, LP is required to do all things and take all steps necessary or advisable to promptly and effectively transfer management of the business of the Fund and its books, records and accounts to AGP Ltd. as the successor general parter of the Fund, including executing and delivering all documents and instruments necessary or advisable to effect such transfers. Among other things, AGP7 has requested iGAN Management I, LP to execute various transfer documents and a general conveyance agreement, including in respect of the Fund's bank accounts, promptly.

With the appointment of AGP Ltd. as successor general partner, there is no impact to the ongoing operations of the Fund and its investments. The leadership team of AGP Ltd. is well-positioned and committed to be the responsible steward of the Fund, and is in the process of reaching out to each portfolio company of the Fund.

SOURCE iGAN Investment Fund I, LP

Media Contacts: Christian Cuadra, President and CEO, AGP Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: +1(305) 922-5695; Hector Covarrubias, Vice-President, AGP Ltd., Email: [email protected], Phone: +1(786) 935-3691