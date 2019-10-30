Notice of Boyd Group Income Fund 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

WINNIPEG, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Boyd Group Income Fund (TSX: BYD.UN) ("the Fund" or "the Boyd Group") will release its fiscal 2019 third quarter results on November 13, 2019 before markets open. Following the release, Management of the Fund will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET to review the financial results. The call will be hosted by Brock Bulbuck, Chief Executive Officer, Pat Pathipati, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Tim O'Day, President and Chief Operating Officer. All interested parties are invited to participate.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Wednesday, November 13th, 2019



TIME: 10:00 a.m. (ET)



DIAL IN NUMBER: 647-427-7450 1-888-231-8191



TAPED REPLAY: 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 Available from Wednesday, November 13th until Midnight Wednesday, November 20th 2019



REFERENCE NUMBER: 2364159

The call will also be webcast live and archived for 90 days on the Boyd Group's website http://www.boydgroup.com.

About The Boyd Group Income Fund

The Boyd Group Income Fund is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust created for the purposes of acquiring and holding certain investments, including a majority interest in The Boyd Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. The Boyd Group Income Fund units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.UN. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at http://www.boydgroup.com.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company"), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass (http://www.boydautobody.com) and Assured Automotive (http://www.assuredauto.ca), as well as in 27 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass (http://www.gerbercollision.com). The Company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded. The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. GNCS has approximately 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at (http://www.boydgroup.com).

For further information: Brock Bulbuck, CEO, Tel: (204) 594-1770, brock.bulbuck@boydgroup.com; Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 586-1938 or toll free 1-800-385-5451, cmacphail@national.ca; Pat Pathipati, Executive Vice President & CFO, Tel: (204) 895-1244 (ext. 33841), pat.pathipati@boydgroup.com

