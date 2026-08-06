Notice of Authorization of a National Class Action and Settlement Approval Hearing - Truffettes de France

Pour un avis en français, visitez www.reglementtruffettes.ca

If you purchased Truffettes de France products in Canada, you may be a class member.

MONTREAL, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Actis Law Group Inc. announces that a proposed national class action settlement has been reached with Chocmod Canada Inc. (the "Defendant") concerning the marketing and sale of Truffettes de France Products in Canada.

The Plaintiffs allege that Truffettes de France chocolate products were falsely marketed as originating from France when they are allegedly made in Canada. The Defendant denies all wrongdoing. No court has made any finding of liability.

Am I a Class Member?

You are a class member if you purchased any Truffettes de France Products in Canada between April 7, 2022 and September 5, 2026. The full list of eligible products is available at www.trufflesettlement.ca or by calling 1-866-477-4990.

What Does the Settlement Provide?

The Settlement provides a fund of $300,000.00 CAD (the "Settlement Fund") to distribute to eligible class members, and to cover notice costs, claims administration costs, class counsel fees and disbursements, and fees and taxes related to the Settlement Fund.

The Defendant has also agreed to make changes to the branding or labelling of the Truffettes de France products in Canada.

How Much Can I Receive?

Class Members who submit a valid claim may receive:

Without proof of purchase: $3.00 per product, for up to 3 products ($9.00 maximum).

With proof of purchase (such as a receipt, bank or credit card statement, or online order confirmation): $3.00 per product with no cap.

Payments may be adjusted up or down depending on the total number of approved claims. Final payment amounts cannot be determined until the claims period closes.

A detailed Notice and Claim Form are available at www.trufflesettlement.ca or by calling 1-866-477-4990.

What are my Options?

Option 1 – Claim compensation: Submit a completed Claim Form by November 4, 2026, at www.trufflesettlement.ca or by mail.

Option 2 – Opt out to preserve your right to sue independently: To preserve your right to sue independently, submit a completed Opt-Out Form by September 5, 2026, and you will not receive any payment from this Settlement. Quebec residents must also send a copy to the Clerk of the Superior Court of Québec (1 Notre-Dame St. East, Montreal, QC H2Y 1B6, File No. 500-06-001373-253).

Option 3 – Object: To challenge the settlement, submit a written objection including proof of class membership September 5, 2026.

Final Approval Hearing: November 3, 2026 at 9:30 A.M., Room 15.02, Montreal Courthouse, 1 Notre-Dame St. East., Montreal, Quebec. Attendance is not required.

Legal Fees

Class Counsel will apply for Court approval of fees of $100,000 plus disbursements and applicable taxes, to be paid from the Settlement Fund. The Court must approve this amount before any payment is made.

Questions?

Full details, including the Settlement Agreement, Long-Form Notice, Claim Form, and Opt-Out Form are available at: www.trufflesettlement.ca.

SOURCE Actis Law Group Inc.

For more information, you may call or write to the Settlement Administrator at 1-866-477-4990 or [email protected] or Class Counsel (Attn: Andrea Grass) at 514-495-5249 or [email protected]