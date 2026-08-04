Notice - OASIS WORLD TRADING INC., ZHEN (STEVEN) PANG, and RIKESH MODI, File No. 2023-38
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Aug 04, 2026, 13:38 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- The case management hearing in the above-named is scheduled to be heard on August 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
Registrar
Capital Markets Tribunal
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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
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