Notice - KALLO INC., JOHN CECIL and SAMUEL PYO, File No. 2023-12

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between the Commission and Kallo Inc., John Cecil and, Samuel Pyo.

The merits hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on December 12, 13, 16, 17 and 18, 2024, and January 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30, 2025, and February 4, 5, 6 and 11, 2025 will not proceed as scheduled.

A copy of the Order dated December 11, 2024, Settlement Agreement dated November 28, 2024, and Oral Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated December 11, 2024 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:

https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]