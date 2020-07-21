Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

COINSQUARE LTD., COLE DIAMOND, VIRGILE ROSTAND and FELIX MAZER, File No. 2020-21

TORONTO, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Commission issued an Order in the above named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Coinsquare Ltd., Cole Diamond, Virgile Rostand and Felix Mazer in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated July 21, 2020 and Settlement Agreement dated July 16, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

