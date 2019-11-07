Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

Nov 07, 2019

SEAN DALEY; and SEAN DALEY carrying on business as the ASCENSION FOUNDATION, OTO.Money, SilentVault, and CryptoWealth; WEALTH DISTRIBUTED CORP.; CYBERVISION MMX INC.; KEVIN WILKERSON; and AUG ENTERPRISES INC., File No. 2019-28

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.  

A copy of the Order dated November 6, 2019 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

For further information: For media inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For investor inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)

Ontario Securities Commission

