Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

ISSAM EL-BOUJI, File No. 2018-28

TORONTO, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Decision on Motion in the above noted matter.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision on Motion dated May 31, 2019 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

