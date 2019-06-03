Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Jun 03, 2019, 11:30 ET
ISSAM EL-BOUJI, File No. 2018-28
TORONTO, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Decision on Motion in the above noted matter.
A copy of the Reasons for Decision on Motion dated May 31, 2019 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
