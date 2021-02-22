Notice from the Office of the Secretary- Ontario Securities Commission

MOSKOWITZ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. and BRIAN MOSKOWITZ, File No. 2021-4

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a written hearing, the Commission issued an Order in the above named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Moskowitz Capital Management Inc. and Brian Moskowitz.

A copy of the Order dated February 22, 2021, Settlement Agreement dated February 17, 2021, and Reasons and Decision for Approval of a Settlement dated February 22, 2021 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

