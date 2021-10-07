Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

DANIEL SHEEHAN, File No. 2020-38

TORONTO, ON, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a hearing held today, the Commission issued an Order in the above named matter approving the Settlement Agreement reached between Staff of the Commission and Daniel Sheehan.

Take notice that the hearing on the merits scheduled to be commence on October 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. will not proceed as scheduled.

A copy of the Order dated October 7, 2021 and Settlement Agreement dated October 4, 2021 are available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

