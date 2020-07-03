Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

PARAMOUNT EQUITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION, SILVERFERN SECURED MORTGAGE FUND, SILVERFERN SECURED MORTGAGE LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, GTA PRIVATE CAPITAL INCOME FUND, GTA PRIVATE CAPITAL INCOME LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, SILVERFERN GP INC., TRILOGY MORTGAGE GROUP INC., MARC RUTTENBERG, RONALD BRADLEY BURDON and MATTHEW LAVERTY, File No. 2019-12

TORONTO, July 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that the dates for the hearing on the merits in the above-named matter have changed.

The hearing on the merits shall continue on July 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

