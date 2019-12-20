Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Dec 20, 2019, 13:48 ET
SEAN DALEY and KEVIN WILKERSON, File No. 2019-39
TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated December 20, 2019 is available at www.osc.gov.on.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
