Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

CANADA CANNABIS CORPORATION, CANADIAN CANNABIS CORPORATION, BENJAMIN WARD, SILVIO SERRANO, and PETER STRANG, File Nos. 2019-34 and 2020-13

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing of the Confidential Phase of the Motion and the Application scheduled for September 16, 2020 is vacated and will be heard on future dates to be scheduled and set with the Office of the Secretary.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

