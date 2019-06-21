Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
BDO CANADA LLP, File No. 2018-59
TORONTO, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Take notice that the hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on August 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. will be heard on August 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
