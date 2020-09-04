Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

AN APPLICATION BY EPIX RESOURCE FINANCE CORPORATION REGARDING ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC., File No. 2020-29

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - On September 4, 2020 the Commission issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Subsection 127 (1) of the Securities Act, RSO 1990, c S.5, to consider whether it is in the public interest for the Commission to make the order requested in the Application, dated August 24, 2020, filed by Epix Resource Finance Corporation with respect to Aberdeen International Inc.

The hearing will be held on September 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated September 4, 2020 and the Application dated August 24, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

