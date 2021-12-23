Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
Dec 23, 2021, 16:26 ET
MINER EDGE INC., MINER EDGE CORP. and RAKESH HANDA, File No. 2019-44
TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order and Reasons and Decision in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order and Reasons and Decision dated December 22, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
