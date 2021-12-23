Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

MINER EDGE INC., MINER EDGE CORP. and RAKESH HANDA, File No. 2019-44

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order and Reasons and Decision in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order and Reasons and Decision dated December 22, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.osc.ca/

