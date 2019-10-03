Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

FARHANG (FRED) DAGOSTAR NIKOO, File No. 2019-36

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Subsections 127(1) and 127(10) of the Securities Act.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated October 3, 2019 and Statement of Allegations dated October 2, 2019 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

