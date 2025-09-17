Notice - CAPITAL MARKETS TRIBUNAL ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS TO ITS RULES OF PROCEDURE

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - On September 17, 2025, the Capital Markets Tribunal adopted amendments to its Rules of Procedure (Rules), effective immediately.

Notable amendments to the Rules include:

clarifying service requirements for parties involved in a Tribunal proceeding (r 5), including by adding the definitions of "company", "individual" and "person" from the Ontario Securities Act to the Rules (r 2);





to the (r 2); clarifying requirements with respect to the commencement of a proceeding, including by requiring that most applications be filed at least 10 days before the earliest requested date for a first hearing (r 13);





adopting minor process changes with respect to requests for approvals of settlements of existing or intended enforcement proceedings (r 14.2);





clarifying the manner in which requests for further decisions, or revocations or variations of decisions, are brought before the Tribunal (r 18); and





clarifying the circumstances in which parties are required to provide the Tribunal with a book of authorities in addition to written submissions (r 31).

The Rules apply to all Tribunal proceedings, including proceedings commenced prior to the issuance of this Notice.

The amended Rules are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/resources.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]