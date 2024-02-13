Notice - AIMIA INC. and MITHAQ CANADA INC., File No. 2024-2

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - On February 13, 2024, the Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to sections 104 and 127 of the Securities Act, RSO 1990, c S.5, to consider the Application filed by Aimia Inc. dated February 13, 2024, requesting an order declaring that Mithaq Canada Inc. breached securities law and directing Mithaq Canada Inc. to comply with National Instrument 62-104 Take Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

A preliminary attendance will be held on February 15, 2024 at 9:30 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated February 13, 2024 and the Application dated February 13, 2024 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

