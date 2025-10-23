Norwood Sawmills joins Wood Technologies International

BARRIE, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Norwood Sawmills is proud to join Wood Technologies International (WTI), home to USNR and Burton Mill Solutions. Norwood remains the brand customers know and trust and its portable sawmills, warranties, parts, and dealer network remain unchanged. You will see the same product names and services, now with deeper bench strength than ever. Becoming part of WTI brings Norwood into a focused team of world-leading lumber-processing companies. The result for sawmill owners is straightforward: more capability, enhanced product advancement, and stronger technical support for new and existing portable sawmill owners.

For over 30 years, Norwood Sawmills has led the industry in portable sawmill design with a legacy of craftsmanship, ingenuity, and customer commitment. Joining WTI places Norwood with owners who speak the language of the wood-products industry and understand the challenges and responsibilities that come with building sawmills for real-world use. WTI brings together a group of companies that includes USNR, a prominent global industrial sawmill manufacturer; Burton Mill Solutions, North America's leading manufacturer and supplier of industrial saw blades and knives; Mid-South Engineering, North America's largest full-service consulting engineering firm for the wood-products industry; and Global Tooling & Supply, a leading millwork tooling provider.

"This acquisition launches Wood Technologies International into a segment of the wood products industry that we have not previously touched," said Dale Brown, CEO of WTI. "Norwood's strong brand, patented innovations, and direct-to-consumer eCommerce model complement our existing portfolio and extend our reach to a new and growing customer base."

"The addition of Norwood aligns with our strategy to diversify and grow our capabilities across the wood processing value chain," Mr. Brown added. "We're excited to welcome Norwood's team and customers into the Wood Technologies family."

Norwood will continue to operate from its home base just north of Toronto, Ontario. G2 Capital Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Norwood on this transaction.

About Wood Technologies International

Wood Technologies International was formed in 2021 through the merger of USNR and Burton Mill Solutions (formerly Wood Fiber Group), and is backed by private equity firm One Equity Partners. Headquartered in Woodland, Washington, the company includes now five business units serving the wood products industry: USNR, Burton Mill Solutions, Mid-South Engineering, Global Tooling and Supply, and now Norwood Sawmills. You can learn more about these brands by visiting www.WoodTechnologies.com.

