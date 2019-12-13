Norwegian Cruise Line Recognizes Everyday Heroes with Celebration Aboard Norwegian Bliss In New York

More Than 50 Everyday Heroes Rewarded with a Cruise for Two

MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel with a 53-year history of breaking boundaries, today hosted a celebration in New York City aboard Norwegian Bliss to honor the 51 winners of its Encore Moments Campaign, an initiative created to recognize and reward everyday heroes across the U.S. and Canada for the positive impact they have on those around them.

The winners, who were nominated for their selfless efforts, were treated to an afternoon appreciation event and award ceremony aboard Norwegian Bliss, the Company's newest ship to sail from New York City with seven-day cruises to Bahamas and Florida and 14-day voyages to the Caribbean. The nominees enjoyed a preview of the experiences available across the Company's 17-ship fleet, including its Broadway-caliber entertainment, with performances by the recently debuted "Six: The Musical" and the Tony Award®-winning "Jersey Boys;" and its world-class culinary offerings, with an elegantly prepared lunch in the Manhattan Main Dining Room.

"It is truly inspiring to be here with these individuals who put their family, friends and communities before themselves," said Harry Sommer, incoming president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We believe it is important to recognize the honorable people in this world who are doing good. We are proud to provide a platform to recognize these heroes who go out their way to lift people up. We are humbled to celebrate Norwegian's Encore Moments winners today and look forward to creating a memorable experience for them when they cruise with us soon."

Norwegian Cruise Line's Encore Moments Campaign, which ran from Sept. 18, 2019 to Oct. 18, 2019, recognized and rewarded people across the U.S. and Canada. The nominees with the most votes in their state, province or territory won their choice of a three-to-five-day cruise for two on almost any Norwegian Cruise Line ship. They were also provided with airfare and accommodations for the award ceremony in New York City. For a complete list of the winners, click here.

The Encore Moments Campaign is just one in a series of efforts that showcases the Company's commitment to awarding individuals who are dedicated to spreading acts of kindness. In May, Norwegian Cruise Line honored 30 teachers as part of its Giving Joy Campaign, and in September, the Company rewarded 20 music educators on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

