NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® UNVEILS NEW WAYS TO UNWIND, DINE AND VACATION ABOARD THE SOON-TO-DEBUT NORWEGIAN AURA™

Guided by guest feedback and NCL's brand promise that the best vacation is one where no one has to settle for less than the experiences they want most, Norwegian Aura will introduce more of what guests love to create unforgettable moments for families, couples, solo travelers and everyone in between. Additions include the industry's most expansive Thermal Suite, featuring 15 wellness experiences designed for relaxation, recovery and rejuvenation; as well as Tamara, NCL's first specialty restaurant dedicated to Indian cuisine and The Panorama Room, an immersive reimagining of complimentary dining at sea. Throughout the ship, favorite restaurants, bars and lounges have also been redesigned and repositioned to create more space and inviting places to gather with the ease to move from one experience to the next.

"Norwegian Aura is all about giving guests more of what they love, with spaces and experiences that make vacation feel even easier," said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "From Tamara, our new Indian specialty restaurant, which expands the already guest-favorite eatery in Indulge to an elevated culinary offering; to The Panorama Room's immersive dining experience and our most expansive Thermal Suite to date, every addition has been purposefully designed to give guests more freedom, choice and opportunities to relax, recharge and enjoy their vacation their way, without compromise."

A NEW ERA OF WELLNESS AT SEA

Spanning two decks, the Mandara Spa, beautifully designed by the Rockwell Group, will utilize the restorative power of nature to create an expansive wellness sanctuary, with spaces and experiences inspired by forest canopies, cave-like retreats, cascading waterfalls and the rhythms of nature.

At the heart of the experience is the industry's most expansive Thermal Suite, offering 15 wellness amenities, including 11 new experiences, built around the principles of contrast therapy. Guests can move between warm and cool spaces, water features and quiet lounges to create their own relaxation routine, whether they want to unwind after a day ashore, recover from travel or simply enjoy a slower moment at sea.

Among the signature experiences is the Sensory Rain Pool, the first of its kind at sea. This immersive 360-degree experience transforms from calm waters to a tropical rainfall and eventually a dramatic thunderstorm, complete with simulated lightning effects and the sounds of rolling thunder, surrounding guests by nature in an unforgettable way.

Supporting the Thermal Suite's contrast therapy journey are several new water and thermal offerings, including a Blue Glow Suite, a gentle blue light experience designed to encourage relaxation and support post-travel recovery; a dedicated Foot Spa, to soothe and refresh tired feet and muscles; the Waterfall Experience, where guests can unwind as water cascades over their head and shoulders; a Snow Cave, with rugged, rock-like walls layered with fresh powder white snow whose cold therapy benefits have been known to support the effects of inflammation; a Reflection Pool with panoramic sea views; and guided Hot and Cold Plunge experiences.

Guests can also enjoy a variety of dedicated relaxation spaces throughout the spa, including a Salt Room, the Meditation Lounge, an Aromatic Steam Room, a Finnish Sauna, a Charcoal Sauna and a Zen Lounge.

The spa also features 24 treatment rooms, a full-service salon, Skin Lab, and expanded medi-spa services with IV therapy, NAD+ injections (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) to support energy and overall vitality, with acupuncture also available. Additionally, the facility will include a state-of-the-art fitness center with dedicated training studios and wellness programming.

NEW DINING EXPERIENCES PLUS EXPANDED GUEST FAVORITES

Continuing NCL's commitment to delivering more choice and variety, Norwegian Aura's culinary program includes 22 food and beverage options spanning over 10 distinct cuisines. The offerings on board have been thoughtfully designed so guests can dine how they want, whether seeking a relaxed meal with family, a standout specialty experience or a new global flavor to discover at sea.

Making its debut aboard Norwegian Aura, Tamara will become NCL's first specialty restaurant dedicated to Indian cuisine. Inspired by the overwhelming popularity of the Indian offerings introduced at Indulge Food Hall with the launch of the Prima Class ships, the new venue elevates those guest-favorite flavors into a dedicated dining experience featuring authentic regional dishes in a sophisticated setting inspired by the architecture and craftsmanship of North Indian temples and courtyards.

Located on Deck 8, Tamara's design incorporates warm earth tones, intricate detailing and an open-view kitchen anchored by striking tandoor ovens, creating an inviting atmosphere that celebrates both culinary tradition and contemporary dining. Guests will enjoy authentic flavors with dishes like Short-Rib Dosa, a crisp rice-lentil crepe with tomato sambar, fenugreek and coconut chutney; Lamb Biryani, with basmati rice, warm spices and caramelized onions; and a Green Papaya Salad, tossed tableside with pomegranate, tamarind, peanuts, jaggery and chili.

Also new to Norwegian Aura is The Panorama Room, a completely reimagined complimentary dining experience that transforms traditional main dining through immersive visual technology. Located on Deck 6, the venue features expansive LED displays, multi-channel audio, synchronized lighting and dynamic visuals that evolve throughout the day and evening, transporting guests through ever-changing landscapes, artwork and scenic environments as they dine. Additionally, Hudson's, the signature main dining room renowned for its sweeping 270-degree ocean views, will debut an elevated new design.

Beyond introducing new concepts, Norwegian Aura's restaurant collection has been thoughtfully reconfigured for more comfort, easier access between venues and to create additional seating in some of the ship's most popular venues. On Deck 7, guests will find Le Bistro, featuring a new design with uninterrupted ocean views, where they can enjoy timeless French cuisine; as well as Sukhothai, showcasing a refreshed design that celebrates the culture, craftsmanship and flavors of Thailand. Palomar, offering Mediterranean fare, and the Italian Onda by Scarpetta will be located on Deck 8, where the venues will benefit from expanded seating and a new aesthetic. Cagney's Steakhouse will also receive a sophisticated redesign, pairing rich and dark colors with the classic atmosphere of a modern steakhouse. The popular Japanese specialty restaurants, Hasuki for hibachi and Nama for sushi, will also return with new decor and a lighter color palette for a welcoming atmosphere.

Additional enhancements include an expanded Surfside Café, which will now span both sides of the vessel to create a more seamless guest experience, and the return of Indulge Food Hall, featuring nine globally inspired stations. Building on the popularity of NCL's culinary portfolio in Indulge, guests will enjoy complimentary Mexican favorites inspired by Los Lobos, along with a new Middle Eastern concept and returning favorites including Q Texas Smokehouse, Planterie and Nudls. The Local Bar & Grill is another returning guest favorite, offering an additional complimentary dining option featuring classic pub fare nearly all day.

Guests staying at The Haven, the keycard-access only luxury complex, will enjoy a newly designed The Haven Bar and Lounge and The Haven Restaurant. Studio DADO, longtime partners of Norwegian Cruise Line, designed the private lounge, restaurant and outdoor deck to emulate a tranquil oasis that immerses guests into the world's natural beauty with earth tones, a lush canopy of trees and delicate finishes.

MORE ROOM TO RELAX, GATHER AND EXPLORE

Throughout Norwegian Aura, public spaces have been refreshed to feel more open, comfortable and connected, reflecting NCL's signature hospitality with more room for guests to gather, relax and move naturally from one experience to the next on their own terms.

Bars and lounges across the ship will feature refreshed interiors and expanded layouts, including a larger Penrose Bar & Atrium with more than double the seating and a dedicated stage for daily entertainment. Guests will also enjoy the Metropolitan Bar, known for its award-winning sustainable cocktail menu; the intimate Swirl Wine Bar, a contemporary wine lounge; Belvedere Bar and Whiskey Bar, all redesigned to create more open and inviting environments for guests to gather, socialize and enjoy the ship's vibrant onboard atmosphere. Overlooking the pool on Deck 18, the Daybreak Bar features beautiful vibrant colors and will be the perfect spot to feel a part of the action. The updates are designed to make it easier for guests to find their favorite spot, meet up with friends and enjoy the ship's lively atmosphere from day to night.

ADVENTURE, ACTION AND FAMILY FUN AWAITS ABOARD NORWEGIAN AURA

Norwegian Aura will also feature Ocean Heights™, the ultimate hub for fun, action and relaxation for the entire family, giving parents and kids more ways to spend quality time together without sacrificing the moments of adult enjoyment that make a vacation feel complete. The sprawling activity zone will combine brand-new NCL attractions with reimagined favorites, transforming from day to night using immersive lighting and LED projections. Adventure seekers will enjoy six slides, the 82-foot Aura Ropes Course, a multi-level obstacle course, Moon Climber, and Aura Midway featuring carnival-style games and a nine-hole mini golf course. For those looking to slow down, guests can relax at NCL's first-ever overhanging cabanas overlooking Vibe Beach Club, and enjoy a dedicated bar.

NCL's newest vessel will first set sail in Europe with a seven-day Mediterranean voyage from Trieste, Italy to Barcelona, Spain on May 21, 2027, followed by a 13-day transatlantic voyage to Miami. In the summer of 2027 as well as the summer of 2028, Norwegian Aura will sail seven-day Eastern Caribbean voyages with calls to sun-soaked island destinations, including Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and the Brand's newly enhanced private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay. In winter 2027/28, Norwegian Aura will offer week-long Western Caribbean voyages taking guests to lush, tropical destinations like Roatan (Islas de la Bahia), Honduras; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; as well as Harvest Caye, NCL's resort-style private destination off the Belizean coast

For more information about the Company's award-winning fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line® has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 59 years. Its tagline, "It's Different Out HereTM" reflects the emotional connection guests experience aboard and pays tribute to the company's history of pioneering the cruise experience. Most notably, NCL revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company continues to deliver curated, effortless experiences that cater to every type of traveler – from seasoned cruisers to families of every size. With award-winning entertainment, globally inspired dining and thoughtfully designed accommodations, including solo staterooms, Club Balcony Suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, NCL ensures every guest enjoys a seamless and personalized journey that allows them to enjoy the moment and connect with those who matter most. To further deliver guests with more value, the company's signature Free at Sea™ package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; and with select sailings guests can enjoy free airfare as well as third and fourth guests sail free (terms and conditions apply). NCL guests sailing to the Caribbean can also enjoy exclusive experiences at Harvest Caye, the company's resort destination in Belize, along with new and enhanced experiences at Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's expanded private island in the Bahamas. NCL sails to nearly 350 of the world's most desirable destinations with its fleet of 21 contemporary ships.

For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line

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