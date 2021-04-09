NorthWest Value Partners Inc. Announces Acquisition of Trust Units of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - NorthWest Value Partners Inc. ("NWVP") announced today that it has acquired 395,257 trust units ("Units") of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") pursuant to a private placement (the "Private Placement") first announced by the REIT in February 2021.

Immediately prior to closing the Private Placement, NWVP and its subsidiaries held an approximate 13.97% interest in the REIT through the ownership of 25,551,975 Units and 1,710,000 Class B limited partnership units of NWI Healthcare Properties LP, a subsidiary of the REIT (the "Class B Units"). Each Class B Unit is redeemable for a Unit, and is attached to a special voting unit of the REIT, providing for voting rights in the REIT. Immediately following closing of the Private Placement, NWVP held an approximate 14.14% interest in the REIT through the ownership of 25,947,232 Units and 1,710,000 Class B Units.

NWVP is wholly-owned by Paul Dalla Lana, CEO of the REIT. NWVP may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control depending on market or other conditions.

This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators. A copy of the report to be filed by NWVP in connection with the transactions described herein will be available on the REIT's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

NWVP's and the REIT's head office are each located at 180 Dundas Street West, Suite 1100, Toronto, Ontario, M5G 1Z8.

