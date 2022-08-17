NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REIT ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN SIZE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES FROM $125 MILLION TO $135 MILLION

TSX: NWH.UN

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) ("NorthWest" or the "REIT") is pleased to announce that, due to strong demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced public offering, on a "bought deal" basis, of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") to $135 million. The Debentures are being offered to the public at a price of $1,000 per Debenture, with an interest rate of 6.25% per annum, payable semi-annually on the last date of August and February commencing on February 28, 2023 (the "Offering"). The Debentures will mature on August 31, 2027. The Offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank.

The REIT has also granted the underwriters the option to purchase up to $20.25 million principal amount of additional Debentures at a price of $1,000 per Debenture to cover over-allotments, exercisable in whole or in part anytime up to 30 days following closing of the Offering.

The Debentures will be convertible at the holder's option into units of the REIT at a conversion price of $16.00 per unit. The Debentures will not be redeemable prior to August 31, 2025. From September 1, 2025 to August 31, 2026, the Debentures may be redeemed in whole or in part from time to time at the REIT's option, at a price equal to their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest, provided that the volume weighted average trading price of the units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the 20 consecutive trading days preceding the date on which the notice of redemption is given is not less than 125% of the conversion price. From September 1, 2026 onward, the Debentures will be redeemable at the option of the REIT, in whole or in part, at a redemption price equal to par plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The REIT intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay short-term floating rate debt with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 7.5% and for general trust purposes.

The Offering and the identified use of proceeds are not expected to impact the REIT's leverage metrics, are expected to improve the REIT's debt maturity profile by extending the term of previous short-term acquisition debt, and are expected to reduce its exposure to floating rate debt which provides NWH with additional certainty for its interest expense in coming years.

The REIT continues to make progress on sourcing capital partners to form joint ventures for its U.S. and U.K. portfolios. The REIT expects the U.K. and U.S. joint ventures to close in H2 2022, following which the REIT's proportionate loan-to-value ratio is expected to decrease to approximately 45%.

The Offering is subject to normal regulatory approvals, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and is expected to close on or about August 25, 2022.

The Debentures will be offered pursuant to the REIT's base shelf prospectus dated November 27, 2020. The terms of the Debentures will be described in a prospectus supplement to be filed with securities regulators in all provinces and territories of Canada and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2022, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 232 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, The United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 250 professionals in nine offices in five countries to serve as a long term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

