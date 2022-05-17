NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT Announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ -NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") today announced the results of its 2022 annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees. Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Mandy Abramsohn 105,959,481 99.30% 743,750 0.70% Robert Baron 99,738,228 93.47% 6,965,003 6.53% Stephani Kingsmill 78,614,192 73.68% 28,089,039 26.32% Dale Klein 102,714,143 96.26% 3,989,088 3.74% David Klein 105,402,230 98.78% 1,301,001 1.22% Brian Petersen 105,979,650 99.32% 723,581 0.68%



Pursuant to the REIT's Declaration of Trust, NorthWest Value Partners Inc. ("NWVP") had the right to appoint two trustees at the Meeting. NWVP appointed Paul Dalla Lana and Bernard Crotty as trustees at the Meeting.

The REIT's report of voting results on other matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2004 and publicly traded since 2010, NorthWest is a global real estate investor and asset manager focused on properties and partnerships at the intersection of healthcare, knowledge and research. NorthWest provides investors with access to a portfolio of 229 high-quality healthcare properties across Canada, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. With more than 300 professionals globally, operating in 7 countries, NorthWest brings a global view, local execution capabilities, and a long-term ownership strategy which allows it to serve as a real estate partner of choice to leading healthcare operators around the world.

