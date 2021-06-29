NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT Announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") today announced the results of its 2021 annual general meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees. Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Robert Baron 75,449,949 89.93% 8,451,908 10.07% Bernard Crotty 83,031,289 98.96% 870,568 1.04% Stephani Kingsmill 82,628,741 98.48% 1,273,116 1.52% Dale Klein 81,246,139 96.83% 2,655,718 3.17% Brian Petersen 78,695,273 93.79% 5,206,584 6.21%

Pursuant to the REIT's Declaration of Trust, NorthWest Value Partners Inc. ("NWVP") had the right to appoint one trustee at the Meeting. NWVP appointed Paul Dalla Lana as trustee at the Meeting.

The REIT's report of voting results on other matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate assets comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 186 income-producing properties and 15.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 230 professionals across ten offices in seven countries to serve as a long term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

For further information: Paul Dalla Lana, CEO, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, (416) 366-8300 x1001

