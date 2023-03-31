NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST PROVIDES UPDATE ON UK JOINT VENTURE AND RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND 2022 RESULTS

TORONTO, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: NWH.UN), today provides an update on its UK joint venture ("UK JV") initiative and announces results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

Further to the UK JV announcement in Q3 2022, Northwest has secured a commitment with an institutional investor (the "UK Investor") for a larger investment in the REIT's UK Portfolio. The investment in the UK seed portfolio is expected to be 70% to 80% of the net equity value of the portfolio, allowing the REIT to accelerate its deleveraging strategy and pursue strategic growth. The commitment is subject to confirmatory due diligence, final documentation and typical closing conditions and is expected to close in Q2 2023.

Operationally, the REIT's high quality and defensive portfolio delivered strong results including 2.9% same property NOI ("SPNOI")1 on year over year basis in Q4 2022. The REIT's portfolio occupancy of 97% is underpinned by a weighted average lease expiry of 14 years and 83% of leases subject to rent indexation. With a portfolio comprising more than 2,100 tenants the REIT is highly diversified and its hospital tenants are performing well averaging 2.3x EBITDAR coverage2.

In 2022, revenue and NOI both increased by 20%. However, as a result of higher interest rates, temporarily elevated leverage, and lower transaction volume within the REIT's fee bearing capital platforms, per unit AFFO1 declined to $0.73 (-16.1%). Subsequent to year-end, the REIT entered into hedging arrangements to fix interest rates on $892 million of floating rate, foreign currency debt facilities which will immediately stabilize results and increase annualized AFFO by $0.05 per Unit.

Additionally, the REIT has actioned several accretive initiatives to improve per unit results, including $220 million of non-core asset sales and its US JV initiative, which when combined with the UK JV are expected to generate between $425 million and $500 million of net proceeds in 2023.

Considering the in-place hedges and incremental initiatives underway, the REIT anticipates AFFO per Unit increasing by approximately 10% on an annualized basis over the course of 2023.

______________________________ 1 These are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Further, the REIT's definitions of FFO and AFFO differ from those used by other similar real estate investment trusts, as well from the definitions recommended by REALpac. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures", Exhibit 1 and Exhibit 2. 2 Rent weighted average of the REIT's 10 largest hospital operators



Balance Sheet Initiatives:

As at December 31, 2022, the REIT reports Debt to Gross Book Value (including Convertible Debentures) of 48.5% and 56.1% on a consolidated and proportionate basis, respectively. As highlighted above the REIT has identified approximately $220 million of directly held non-core asset sales in addition to its commitment to closing the UK JV in Q2 2023, and the US JV in H2 2023. Upon completion of these transactions and associated debt repayment the REIT anticipates consolidated and proportionate Debt to Gross Book Value to decrease to 35.5% (–1,300 bp) and 44.5% (-1,160 bp), respectively.

In Q4 2022 and post quarter end, the REIT refinanced $1.7 billion of expiring debt to extend term and increase fixed rate exposure. The REIT has now refinanced 67% of its 2023 debt maturities and increased its exposure to fixed rate debt (including in-place hedges) to 63% while also reducing its weighted average interest rate to 4.7% and increasing its weighted average term to maturity to 3.1 years.

Funds Management:

During the year, capital commitments increased by $2.2 billion to $11.5 billion and deployed capital grew by 11% from $5.5 billion to $6.1 billion. Additionally, Northwest has secured a commitment with a UK Investor for a 70% to 80% investment in the UK seed portfolio which is expected to close in Q2 2023.

The REIT's US joint venture initiative continues to progress, and the REIT remains actively engaged with qualified partners and is working towards commercial terms. As a result of macroeconomic uncertainty completion is now expected in the second half of 2023.

At a target ownership level of between 20% and 30% across its capital platforms the REIT anticipates generating an increased level of growth in both AFFO and NAV on a per unit basis as a result of leveraging its capital light model and internally generated capital to fund growth.

Growth and Capital Recycling:

In 2022, the REIT completed over $1.1 billion of acquisitions, highlighted by the REIT's entry into the United States which continues to perform in line with expectations.

At the end of 2022, the REIT completed a full review of its income producing property portfolio and identified properties valued at approximately $220 million that it considers non-core across its three geographic segments. Sales processes are already underway for select assets and marketing will begin for the balance in Q2 2023. Net proceeds from asset sales will be allocated to repaying high-cost corporate debt on an accretive basis.

The REIT remains constructive on the long-term demand factors that drive value creation in healthcare real estate and with $4.5 billion of available fee bearing capital its is well positioned to execute on new investment opportunities while remaining disciplined in its capital allocation strategies.

2022 Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights:

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, the REIT delivered strong operational performance with an increasingly conservative balance sheet across an expanded 233 property, 18.6 million square foot defensive acute healthcare real estate portfolio underpinned by long-term inflation indexed leases. Key highlights are as follows:

Q4 2022 revenue of $118.5M up 23.0% YOY;

up 23.0% YOY; Q4 2022 AFFO of $0.17 per unit (see Exhibit 2 );

per unit (see ); 2022 AFFO of $0.73 per unit (see Exhibit 2 );

per unit (see ); Q4 2022 Same Property NOI increased by 2.9% on a year over year basis, driven primarily by annual rent indexation (see Exhibit 3 );

); Strong portfolio occupancy of 97% consistent with last quarter with the international portfolio holding stable at 98.3%;

Weighted average lease expiry of 14 years is underpinned by the international portfolio's Hospital and Health Care Facility Assets' weighted average lease expiry of 18.2 years;

Total assets under management ("AUM") increased 18.5% year over year to $10.9 billion ;

; Total capital deployed in fee bearing vehicles is $6.1 billion up 10.9% year over year. Available capacity in existing fee bearing vehicles totals $4.5 billion ;

up 10.9% year over year. Available capacity in existing fee bearing vehicles totals ; Net asset value ("NAV") per unit decreased by 4.6% year over year to $13.80 (see Exhibit 4 );

(see ); Consolidated Debt to Gross Book Value Including Convertible Debentures of 48.5% has increased 660 bp year over year and is expected to decrease to 35.5% (-1,300bp) as the REIT completes its UK and US JVs as well as its non-core asset sales.

Selected Financial Information:

(unaudited) ($000's, except unit and per unit amounts) Three months ended

December 31, 2022 Three months ended

December 31, 2021 Number of properties 233 197 Gross leasable area (sf) 18,585,583 16,391,724 Occupancy 97 % 97 % Weighted Average Lease Expiry (Years) 13.8 14.5 Net Operating Income $92,855 $74,436 Net Income (Loss) attributable to unitholders $(100,195) $139,452 Funds from Operations ("FFO") (1) $37,578 $49,376 Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") (1) $41,440 $50,436 Debt to Gross Book Value - Declaration of Trust (1) 45.3 % 39.9 % Debt to Gross Book Value - Including Convertible

Debentures (1) 48.5 % 41.9 %

(1) FFO and AFFO are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings

prescribed by IFRS. The REIT's definitions of FFO and AFFO differ from those used by other similar

real estate investment trusts, as well from the definitions recommended by REALpac. See "Non-IFRS

Financial

Measures", Exhibit 1 and Exhibit 2 and "Performance Measurement" in the REIT's MD&A.





Q4 2022 Conference Call:

The REIT invites you to participate in its conference call with senior management to discuss our fourth quarter 2022 results on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM (Eastern).

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 416-764-8609 or 1 (888) 390-0605. The conference ID is 07909755.

Audio replay will be available from March 31, 2023 through April 7, 2023 by dialing 416-764-8677 or 1 (888) 390-0541. The reservation number is 089610#.

In conjunction with the release of the REIT's fourth quarter 2022 financial results, the REIT will post a current investor update presentation to its website where additional information on the REIT's investments and operating performance may be found. Please visit the REIT's website at https://nwhreit.com/ to view the latest update.

Vital Healthcare Property Trust

On February 23, 2023 Vital Trust also announced its financial results for the half year ended December 31, 2022. Details on Vital Trust's financial results are available on Vital Trust's website at www.vitalhealthcareproperty.co.nz

About Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at December 31, 2022, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 250 professionals in nine offices in five countries to serve as a long term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Some financial measures used in this press release, such as SPNOI, Constant Currency SPNOI, FFO, FFO per Unit, AFFO, AFFO per Unit, AFFO Payout Ratio, NAV, NAV per Unit, portfolio occupancy and weighted average lease expiry, are used by the real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of real estate companies, but they do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non–IFRS ratios should not be construed as alternatives to financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's method of calculating these measures and ratios may differ from the methods of other real estate investment trusts or other issuers, and accordingly may not be comparable. Further, the REIT's definitions of FFO and AFFO differ from the definitions recommended by REALpac. These non- IFRS measures are more fully defined and discussed in the exhibits to this news release and in the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022, in the "Performance Measurement" and "Results from Operations" sections. The MD&A is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the REIT, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe", "normalized", "contracted", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Examples of such statements in this press release may include statements concerning the REIT's position as a leading healthcare real estate asset manager globally, geographic expansion, ESG initiatives, expanding AUM, balance sheet optimization arrangements, and potential acquisitions, dispositions and other transactions, including the proposed UK joint venture, a potential US joint venture and the program intended to reduce the REIT's exposure to floating rate debt. The REIT's actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on numerous assumptions which may prove incorrect and which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to (i) assumptions relating to completion of anticipated acquisitions, dispositions, development, joint venture, deleveraging and other transactions (some of which remain subject to completing documentation) on terms disclosed; (ii) the REIT's properties continuing to perform as they have recently, (iii) the REIT successfully integrating past and future acquisitions, including the realization of synergies in connection therewith; (iv) various general economic and market factors, including exchange rates remaining constant, local real estate conditions remaining strong, interest rates remaining at current levels, the impacts of COVID-19 on the REIT's business ameliorating or remaining stable; and (vii) the availability of equity and debt financing to the REIT. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including that the transactions contemplated herein are completed. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulations and the factors described under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the REIT's Annual Information Form and the risks and uncertainties set out in the MD&A which are available on www.sedar.com. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the REIT and persons acting on its behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to update such statements.

NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)



















For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021









Net Property Operating Income







Revenue from investment properties $ 118,546 $ 96,368 $ 448,829 $ 374,613 Property operating costs 25,691 21,932 100,477 85,093

92,855 74,436 348,352 289,520









Other Income







Interest and other 2,451 1,068 9,180 4,597 Development revenue — 4,608 3,746 10,350 Management fees (775) 3,396 11,477 16,545 Share of profit (loss) of equity accounted investments (8,280) 51,930 20,604 107,483

(6,604) 61,002 45,007 138,975









Expenses and other







Mortgage and loan interest expense 49,859 22,299 148,634 90,461 General and administrative expenses 12,310 10,426 47,870 40,203 Transaction costs 12,501 7,652 28,359 37,984 Development costs — 4,437 3,430 9,441 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (8,485) (5,716) (9,262) (14,735)

66,185 39,098 219,031 163,354









Income before finance costs, fair value

adjustments, and net gain (loss) on financial

instruments 20,066 96,340 174,328 265,141 Finance costs







Amortization of financing costs (2,878) (2,135) (10,702) (12,189) Amortization of mark-to-market adjustment — 102 719 416 Class B exchangeable unit distributions (342) (342) (1,368) (1,368) Fair value adjustment of Class B exchangeable units 1,881 (1,505) 7,336 (2,035) Accretion of financial liabilities (3,200) (4,276) (15,249) (11,707) Fair value adjustment of convertible debentures 2,313 (4,938) 17,205 (3,989) Convertible debenture issuance costs (14) — (7,062) — Net gain (loss) on financial instruments (1,620) (22,488) 58,281 (9,515) Fair value adjustment of investment properties (147,224) 190,665 (28,800) 513,986 Fair value adjustment of deferred unit plan liability 3,381 (2,060) 10,236 (2,672)









Income before taxes from continuing operations (127,637) 249,363 204,924 736,068









Current tax expense 4,607 2,626 21,847 13,196 Deferred tax expense (recovery) 3,275 39,375 57,450 111,033 Income tax expense (recovery) 7,882 42,001 79,297 124,229 Net income from continuing operations $ (135,519) $ 207,362 $ 125,627 $ 611,839









Net income (loss) from discontinued operations — 25,688 — 51,346









Total net income $ (135,519) $ 233,050 $ 125,627 $ 663,185









Net income attributable to:







Unitholders $ (100,195) $ 139,452 $ 64,295 $ 434,879 Non-controlling interests (35,324) 93,598 61,332 228,306

$ (135,519) $ 233,050 $ 125,627 $ 663,185



Financial Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Funds From Operations Reconciliation

The REIT calculates FFO based on certain adjustments to net income (computed in accordance with IFRS) as detailed below. The REIT makes adjustments for cost incur with respect to exploring new growth opportunities, establishing joint arrangements, building relationships with healthcare operators and institutional investors, which in management view are not reflective of earnings from core operations or impact the REIT's ability in the long-run to make distributions to Unitholders given their discretionary and strategic nature. In addition, beginning in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, FFO is being adjusted for net losses incurred with respect to an investment in unlisted securities and certain G&A expenses that, in each case, management views as not reflective of recurring earnings from core operations (collectively, the "Other FFO Adjustments"). REALpac has established a standardized definition of FFO in a White Paper dated January 2022 ("REALpac Guidance"). The REIT's FFO definition differs from the REALpac Guidance in that, when calculating FFO, the REIT (a) excludes the revaluation of financial liabilities, convertible debenture issuance costs and all transaction costs, and (b) makes the Other FFO Adjustments. The REIT's method of calculating FFO also differs from other issuers' methods and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS























Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars,

except per unit amounts Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, 2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance























Net income (loss) attributable to

unitholders $ (100,195)

$ 139,452

$ (239,647)

$ 64,295

$ 434,879

$ (370,584) Add / (Deduct):





















(i) Fair market value losses (gains) 141,269

(159,674)

300,943

(64,258)

(495,775)

431,517 Less: Non-controlling interests' share

of fair market value losses (gains) (39,482)

104,784

(144,266)

56,033

242,976

(186,943) (ii) Finance cost - Exchangeable Unit

distributions 342

342

—

1,368

1,368

— (iii) Revaluation of financial liabilities 3,200

4,276

(1,076)

15,249

11,707

3,542 (iv) Unrealized foreign exchange loss

(gain) (7,363)

(5,326)

(2,037)

(6,095)

(17,339)

11,244 Less: Non-controlling interests' share

of unrealized foreign exchange loss

(gain) (196)

(81)

(115)

(376)

1,317

(1,693) (v) Deferred taxes 3,275

39,375

(36,100)

57,450

111,033

(53,583) Less: Non-controlling interests' share

of deferred taxes (383)

(13,306)

12,923

(19,264)

(33,039)

13,775 (vi) Transaction costs 12,790

8,287

4,503

28,851

45,213

(16,362) Less: Non-controlling interests' share

of transaction costs (10)

(795)

785

971

(962)

1,933 (vii) Convertible Debenture issuance

costs 14

—

14

7,062

—

7,062 (vii) Net adjustments for equity

accounted investments 14,387

(44,705)

59,092

6,940

(78,743)

85,683 (viii) Internal leasing costs 524

619

(95)

2,512

2,768

(256) (ix) Net adjustment for discontinued

operations —

(24,144)

24,144

—

(49,056)

49,056 * Net adjustment for lease amortization (53)

(33)

(20)

(98)

(231)

133 (xi) Other FFO adjustments 9,459

305

9,154

17,532

1,529

16,003 Funds From Operations ("FFO") (1) $ 37,578

$ 49,376

$ (11,798)

$ 168,172

$ 177,645

$ (9,473) FFO per Unit - Basic $ 0.16

$ 0.22

$ (0.06)

$ 0.71

$ 0.86

$ (0.15) FFO per Unit - fully diluted (3) $ 0.15

$ 0.22

$ (0.07)

$ 0.70

$ 0.84

$ (0.14) Adjusted weighted average units

outstanding (2)





















Basic 241,928,826

222,600,122

19,328,704

237,322,182

206,844,980

30,477,202 Diluted (3) 245,587,137

234,287,101

11,300,036

240,395,240

218,777,321

21,617,919

























Notes (1) Other FFO adjustments include items that, in management's view, are not reflective of recurring earnings from core operations. For the year ended December

31, 2022, other FFO adjustments included (a) $7.5 million financing costs incurred with respect to an investment in unlisted securities, (b) $0.6 million of technology

related G&A adjustment incurred by the REIT's European joint venture, (c) $1.2 million of corporate G&A expenses related to the establishment of a philanthropic

platform and (d) $8.2 million of corporate financing costs related to short-term financing arrangement to fund property acquisition activity that are not reflective of

long-term capital allocation (2) FFO is not a measure recognized under IFRS and does not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. See Performance Measurements section in

the REIT's MD&A. (3) Under IFRS the REIT's Class B LP Units are treated as a financial liability rather than equity. The REIT has chosen to present an adjusted basic and diluted per

unit measure that includes the Class B LP Units in basic and diluted units outstanding/weighted average units outstanding. There were 1,710,000 Class B LP

Units outstanding as at December 31, 2022 and 1,710,000 outstanding as at December 31, 2021. (4) Diluted units includes vested but unissued deferred trust units and the conversion of the REIT's Convertible Debentures that would have a dilutive effect upon

conversion at the holders' contractual conversion price. Convertible Debentures are dilutive if the interest (net of tax and other changes in income or expense)

per unit obtainable on conversion is less than the basic per unit measure.



Exhibit 2 – Adjusted Funds From Operations Reconciliation

AFFO is a supplemental non-IFRS financial measure of a REIT's operating performance and is intended to reflect a stabilized business environment. The REIT makes certain adjustments as detailed below in calculating its FFO and AFFO, which in management view are not reflective of earnings from core operations or impact the REIT's ability in the long-run to make distributions to Unitholders given their discretionary and strategic nature. The REIT's AFFO definition differs from the REALpac Guidance in that, when calculating AFFO, the REIT does not make an adjustment to AFFO for amortization financing charges. The REIT's method of calculating AFFO also differs from other issuers' methods and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS























Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars,

except per unit amounts Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, 2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance























FFO (1) $ 37,578

$ 49,376

$ (11,798)

$ 168,172

$ 177,645

$ (9,473)























Add / (Deduct):





















(i) Amortization of marked to market

adjustment —

(102)

102

(719)

(416)

(303) (ii) Amortization of transactional deferred

financing charges 2,946

2,014

932

7,787

3,237

4,550 (iii) Straight-line revenue 204

761

(557)

39

2,101

(2,062) Less: non-controlling interests' share of

straight-line revenue (899)

(475)

(424)

(2,322)

(1,666)

(656) (iv) Leasing costs and non-recoverable

maintenance capital expenditures (3,053)

(2,727)

(326)

(12,050)

(11,017)

(1,033) Less: non-controlling interests' share of

actual capex and leasing costs 52

27

25

365

731

(366) (v) DUP Compensation Expense 4,646

1,771

2,875

11,874

8,980

2,894 (vi) Net adjustments for equity accounted

investments (34)

(209)

175

(483)

(634)

151 Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") (1) $ 41,440

$ 50,436

$ (8,996)

$ 172,663

$ 178,961

$ (6,298)























AFFO per Unit - Basic $ 0.17

$ 0.23

$ (0.06)

$ 0.73

$ 0.87

$ (0.14) AFFO per Unit - fully diluted (3) $ 0.17

$ 0.22

$ (0.05)

$ 0.72

$ 0.85

$ (0.13) Distributions per Unit - Basic $ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ —

$ 0.80

$ 0.80

$ —























Adjusted weighted average units

outstanding: (2)





















Basic 241,928,826

222,600,122

19,328,704

237,322,182

206,844,980

30,477,202 Diluted (3) 245,587,137

234,287,101

11,300,036

240,395,240

218,777,321

21,617,919

























Notes



















(1) FFO and AFFO are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. See Performance

Measurement section in the REIT's MD&A. (2) Under IFRS the REIT's Class B LP Units are treated as a financial liability rather than equity. The REIT has chosen to present an adjusted

basic and diluted per unit measure that includes the Class B LP Units in basic and diluted units outstanding/weighted average units

outstanding. There were 1,710,000 Class B LP Units outstanding as at December 31, 2022 and 1,710,000 outstanding as at December 31,

2021. (3) Distributions per units is a non-IFRS ratio calculated as sum of the distributions on the REIT's units and finance costs on Class B LP Units.

Management does not consider finance costs on Class B LP units to be an financing cost of the REIT but rather component of the REIT's

total distributions. Distributions is not defined by IFRS and does not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable with similar

measures presented by other issuers.



Exhibit 3 – Constant Currency Same Property NOI

Constant Currency Same Property NOI, sometimes also presented as "Same Property NOI" or "SPNOI", is a non-IFRS financial measure, defined as NOI for investment properties that were owned for a full reporting period in both the current and comparative year, subject to certain adjustments including: (i) straight-line rental revenue recognition; (ii) amortization of operating leases; (iii) lease termination fees; and (iv) non-recurring transactions that are not expected to recur (v) excluding properties held for redevelopment and (vi) excluding impact of foreign currency translation by converting the foreign currency denominated SPNOI from comparative period at current period average exchange rates. Management considers. SPNOI is more fully defined and discussed in the REIT's MD&A (see "Performance Measurement").



SAME PROPERTY NOI





















































In thousands of CAD

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,





2022

2021

Var %

2022

2021

Var %





























Same property NOI (1)

























Americas $ 29,024 $ 29,028

— % $ 113,427 $ 109,980

3.1 %

Europe

17,548

17,071

2.8 %

55,864

56,453

(1.0) %

Australasia

25,425

23,839

6.7 %

94,385

90,237

4.6 %

Same property NOI (1) $ 71,997 $ 69,938

2.9 % $ 263,676 $ 256,670

2.7 %

Impact of foreign currency

translation on Same Property NOI

—

1,018





—

7,060





Straight-line rental revenue

recognition

(65)

(270)





(639)

89





Amortization of operating leases

(43)

(71)





(193)

(314)





Lease termination fees

34

11





55

617





Other transactions

1,148

465





2,687

502





Developments

4,319

2,308





15,421

11,369





Acquisitions

14,950

414





65,805

10,745





Dispositions

—

127





(305)

1,006





Intercompany/Elimination

515

496





1,845

1,776





NOI $ 92,855 $ 74,436

24.7 % $ 348,352 $ 289,520

20.3 %

























































Notes: (1) Same property NOI is a non-IFRS measure, defined and discussed in the REIT's MD&A. (2) NOI is an additional IFRS measure presented on the consolidated statement of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). NOI is defined and discussed in the REIT's MD&A.



Exhibit 4 – Net Asset Value ('NAV') per Unit

"NAV per Unit" or sometimes presented as "NAV/unit" is an extension of NAV and defined as NAV divided by the number of units outstanding at the end of the period. NAV and NAV/unit is more fully defined and discussed in the REIT's MD&A (see "Performance Measurement" and "Part IX – Net Asset Value").

Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts



Q4 2022



Q4 2021













Total Assets

$ 8,514,000



$ 7,064,401 less: Total liabilities

(4,772,025)



(3,540,827) less: Non-controlling interests

(1,285,128)



(1,131,443) Unitholders' equity

2,456,847



2,392,131













Add/(deduct):











Goodwill

(39,612)



(41,671)

Deferred unit plan liability

23,837



26,223

Deferred tax liability 443,935



374,845



less NCI (109,584) 334,351

(91,052) 283,793















Financial instruments - net (38,124)



22,602



less NCI 13,624 (24,500)

(15,363) 7,239















Exchangeable Units

16,245



23,581

Global Manager valuation adjustment

576,318



576,318

Other

—



— Net Asset Value ("NAV")

$ 3,343,486



$ 3,267,614













Adjusted Units Outstanding (000s)- period end (1)

242,358



225,837 NAV per Unit

$ 13.80



$ 14.47





























Notes (1) Under IFRS the REIT's Class B LP Units are treated as a financial liability rather than equity.

The REIT has chosen to present an adjusted basic per unit measure that includes the Class B LP Units

in basic units outstanding/weighted average units outstanding.



Exhibit 5 – Proportionate Management Fees

"Proportionate Management Fees" is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as the REIT's total management fees earned from third parties adjusted to be reflected on a proportionately consolidated basis at the REIT's ownership percentage (see "Performance Measurement" "PART III – RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS – NET INCOME").

GLOBAL MANAGER FEES

Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance























Base fee $ 7,831

$ 7,143

$ 688

$ 31,905

$ 27,645

$ 4,260 Incentive and performance fee 4,057

6,336

(2,279)

12,517

17,155

(4,638) Trustee fees 279

253

26

1,100

944

156 Project and Acquisition fees 2,379

4,341

(1,962)

11,038

14,485

(3,447) Other fees (164)

191

(355)

3,108

4,411

(1,303) Total Management Fees $ 14,382

$ 18,264

$ (3,882)

$ 59,668

$ 64,640

$ (4,972) less: inter-company elimination (1) (15,157)

(14,868)

(289)

(48,191)

(48,095)

(96) Consolidated Management Fees (2) $ (775)

$ 3,396

$ (4,171)

$ 11,477

$ 16,545

$ (5,068) add: fees charged to non-controlling interests 9,900

9,931

(31)

31,188

32,133

(945) Proportionate Management Fees (3) $ 9,125

$ 13,327

$ (4,202)

$ 42,665

$ 48,678

$ (6,013)















































Notes





















(1) Management fees charged to Vital Trust and to the JVs are eliminated on consolidation as an inter-company transaction. (2) Represents the reported consolidated management fees. (3) See Performance Measurements in the REIT's MD&A.

SOURCE Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: please contact Paul Dalla Lana, CEO at (416) 366-8300 x 1001.