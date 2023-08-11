NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES Q2 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARES DISTRIBUTIONS

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Northwest" or "REIT") (TSX: NWH.UN), today announced results for the period ending June 30, 2023 ("Q2 2023"). The REIT also provided updates and declared August 2023 distributions.

Q2 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights:

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, revenue increased by 13% and 16.6%, respectively. Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)1 per unit decreased from $0.20 in Q2 2022 to $0.13 in Q2 2023 as result of lower management fees and an increase in interest expense related to floating rate debt. Adjusting for the non-recurring component of management fees, AFFO would increase to $0.15 per unit for the quarter.

Operationally, the REIT's high quality and defensive portfolio delivered strong results including 5.1% same property NOI ("SPNOI") growth (see Exhibit 3) on a year over year basis. The REIT's portfolio occupancy of 96% is underpinned by a weighted average lease expiry of 13.5 years and 83% of leases are subject to rent indexation. With a portfolio comprising more than 2,000 tenants the REIT's cash flow is highly diversified across its 231 properties.

Overall Highlights:

Q2 2023 revenue of $126.5M up 12.5% YOY;

up 12.5% YOY; Q2 2023 AFFO of $0.13 per unit (see Exhibit 2).

Real Estate

Q2 2023 Same Property NOI increased by 5.1% on a year over year basis, driven primarily by annual rent indexation (see Exhibit 3 );

); Strong portfolio occupancy of 96% consistent with last quarter;

Weighted average lease expiry of 13.5 years is underpinned by healthcare infrastructure.

Asset Management

Total assets under management ("AUM") was up 1% on a year over year basis to $10.3 billion ;

; Net asset value ("NAV") per unit decreased by 4.6% to $12.55 (see Exhibit 4) compared to March 31, 2023 . The decrease is predominantly due to cap rate expansion of 14 bps to 5.6%

_____________________________ 1 These are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Further, the REIT's definitions of AFFO and FFO differ from those used by other similar real estate investment trusts, as well from the definitions recommended by REALpac. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures", Exhibit 1 and Exhibit 2.



Investments

Total capital deployed in fee bearing vehicles is $5.8 billion up 3.6% year over year;

up 3.6% year over year; Consolidated Debt to Gross Book Value Including Convertible Debentures of 50.8% has increased by 80 bps on a quarter over quarter basis.

Commenting on the quarter, Craig Mitchell, Northwest's Interim CEO, said the following:

"These operational results demonstrate Northwest's stability and resilience in a challenging environment with rising interest rates and inflation. Our strong fundamentals as a global asset manager with specialized expertise in healthcare real estate underscore this position."

Other Updates

Settlement Agreement with Australian Unity Funds Management (AUFM): As announced on July 10, 2023 , the REIT has entered into a settlement agreement to end litigation against Australian Unity Funds Management ("AUFM"). As part of the settlement, AUFM and other Australian Unity entities have agreed to work in good faith to assist the REIT and its affiliates to divest their units in AUHPT by the end of 2023. To date, the REIT has sold A$67.2 million .

As announced on , the REIT has entered into a settlement agreement to end litigation against Australian Unity Funds Management ("AUFM"). As part of the settlement, AUFM and other Australian Unity entities have agreed to work in good faith to assist the REIT and its affiliates to divest their units in AUHPT by the end of 2023. To date, the REIT has sold . UK Portfolio: The UK portfolio continues to perform well with year over year source currency SPNOI up 4.6% and occupancy was steady at 100%. Moreover, operator performance at the REIT's hospitals continues to be strong. Northwest believes in the attractiveness of the UK healthcare real estate market and its diversified portfolio of hospitals. The REIT will continue to actively consider strategic opportunities in respect of the UK real estate market and its existing UK properties portfolio.

The UK portfolio continues to perform well with year over year source currency SPNOI up 4.6% and occupancy was steady at 100%. Moreover, operator performance at the REIT's hospitals continues to be strong. Northwest believes in the attractiveness of the UK healthcare real estate market and its diversified portfolio of hospitals. The REIT will continue to actively consider strategic opportunities in respect of the UK real estate market and its existing UK properties portfolio. Capital Recycling: The healthcare real estate market continues to adapt to changes in global interest rates while bid-ask spreads are beginning to converge and transaction volumes are normalizing. The REIT remains highly disciplined with respect to capital deployment – acquisition volume was nil in the quarter. The REIT's ~$340 million non-core asset sale program continues to advance. To date, the REIT completed sales totalling $74.2 million . An additional ~$93 million of assets are under conditional letters of intent for sale.

The healthcare real estate market continues to adapt to changes in global interest rates while bid-ask spreads are beginning to converge and transaction volumes are normalizing. The REIT remains highly disciplined with respect to capital deployment – acquisition volume was nil in the quarter. The REIT's non-core asset sale program continues to advance. To date, the REIT completed sales totalling . An additional of assets are under conditional letters of intent for sale. Balance Sheet Initiatives: As at June 30, 2023 , the REIT reported Debt to Gross Book Value (including Convertible Debentures) of 50.8% and 58.0% on a consolidated and proportionate basis, respectively. Strengthening the balance sheet is a high priority for the REIT.

As at , the REIT reported Debt to Gross Book Value (including Convertible Debentures) of 50.8% and 58.0% on a consolidated and proportionate basis, respectively. Strengthening the balance sheet is a high priority for the REIT. On April 27, 2023 , the REIT issued $86.3 million of convertible debentures with a 7.75% coupon that matures on April 30 2028. Net proceeds of the transaction were used to repay short-term variable rate debt with a weighted average interest rate of 9.3%.

, the REIT issued of convertible debentures with a 7.75% coupon that matures on 2028. Net proceeds of the transaction were used to repay short-term variable rate debt with a weighted average interest rate of 9.3%.

Post quarter-end, the REIT enhanced liquidity by $175 million by completing the following:

by completing the following:

Finalization of a $50 million , non-revolving, credit facility from its Canadian banking syndicate.

, non-revolving, credit facility from its Canadian banking syndicate.



Extension of the maturity date of its $125 million revolving unsecured credit facility by one year to November 2024 .

As of August 11, 2023, the REIT has refinanced 91% of its 2023 debt maturities, increased its exposure to fixed rate debt (including in-place hedges) to 66% and has a weighted average interest rate of 5.1%.

Declaration of August 2023 Distribution

The Trustees of the REIT declared a distribution of $0.06667 per unit for the month of August 2023, representing $0.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on or about September 15, 2023, to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2023.

Vital Healthcare Property Trust

On August 10, 2023 Vital Trust also announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. Details on Vital Trust's financial results are available on Vital Trust's website at www.vitalhealthcareproperty.co.nz.

About Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 231 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in the Americas, Europe and Australasia. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 professionals in 11 offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Some financial measures used in this press release, such as SPNOI, Constant Currency SPNOI, FFO, FFO per Unit, AFFO, AFFO per Unit, NAV, NAV per Unit, portfolio occupancy and weighted average lease expiry, are used by the real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of real estate companies, but they do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non–IFRS ratios should not be construed as alternatives to financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's method of calculating these measures and ratios may differ from the methods of other real estate investment trusts or other issuers, and accordingly may not be comparable. Further, the REIT's definitions of FFO and AFFO differ from the definitions recommended by REALpac. These non- IFRS measures are more fully defined and discussed in the exhibits to this news release and in the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023, in the "Performance Measurement" and "Results from Operations" sections. The MD&A is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the REIT, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe", "normalized", "contracted", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Examples of such statements in this press release may include statements concerning the REIT's position as a leading healthcare real estate asset manager globally, , balance sheet optimization and strengthening plans, the REIT's non-core asset sale program and potential acquisitions, dispositions and other transactions, including strategic opportunities in respect of the UK real estate market and its existing UK properties portfolio.. The REIT's actual results and performance discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on numerous assumptions which may prove incorrect and which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to (i) assumptions relating to completion of anticipated acquisitions, dispositions, development, joint venture, deleveraging and other transactions (some of which remain subject to completing documentation) on terms disclosed; (ii) the REIT's properties continuing to perform as they have recently, (iii) the REIT successfully integrating past and future acquisitions, including the realization of synergies in connection therewith; (iv) various general economic and market factors, including exchange rates remaining constant, local real estate conditions remaining strong, interest rates remaining at current levels, the impacts of COVID-19 on the REIT's business ameliorating or remaining stable; and (vii) the availability of equity and debt financing to the REIT. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including that the transactions contemplated herein are completed. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulations and the factors described under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the REIT's Annual Information Form and the risks and uncertainties set out in the MD&A which are available on www.sedar.com. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the REIT and persons acting on its behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to update such statements.

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Unaudited



For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Net Property Operating Income















Revenue from investment properties $ 126,504 $ 112,363 $ 261,828 $ 216,826 Property operating costs

28,483

23,480

68,386

50,876



98,021

88,883

193,442

165,950

















Other Income















Interest and other

3,965

3,504

8,081

6,014 Development revenue

—

1,182

—

3,746 Management fees

(3,246)

11,595

7,479

18,690 Share of profit (loss) of equity accounted investments

(25,871)

14,347

(21,883)

19,515



(25,152)

30,628

(6,323)

47,965

















Expenses and other















Mortgage and loan interest expense

57,187

34,524

108,835

57,911 General and administrative expenses

15,535

12,830

28,571

23,139 Transaction costs

18,413

6,519

23,433

12,118 Development costs

—

1,082

—

3,430 Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(2,792)

(4,005)

(10,008)

(4,599)



88,343

50,950

150,831

91,999

















Income before finance costs, fair value

adjustments, and net gain (loss) on financial

instruments

(15,474)

68,561

36,288

121,916 Finance costs















Amortization of financing costs

(2,993)

(2,746)

(5,963)

(4,967) Amortization of mark-to-market adjustment

—

329

—

419 Class B exchangeable unit distributions

(342)

(342)

(684)

(684) Fair value adjustment of Class B exchangeable units

3,745

2,924

5,506

2,958 Accretion of financial liabilities

(745)

(1,473)

(5,788)

(10,046) Fair value adjustment of convertible debentures

10,981

6,875

14,179

9,725 Convertible debenture issuance costs

(4,489)

—

(4,510)

— Net gain (loss) on financial instruments

37,981

20,463

20,789

49,433 Fair value adjustment of investment properties

(140,424)

50,826

(291,985)

133,167 Fair value adjustment of deferred unit plan liability

6,280

3,405

9,583

3,616

















Income before taxes from continuing operations

(105,480)

148,822

(222,585)

305,537

















Current tax expense

4,470

7,234

11,466

14,427 Deferred tax expense (recovery)

(2,539)

24,859

(37,485)

51,046 Income tax expense (recovery)

1,931

32,093

(26,019)

65,473 Net income from continuing operations $ (107,411) $ 116,729 $ (196,566) $ 240,064

















Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

—

—

—

— Total net income $ (107,411) $ 116,729 $ (196,566) $ 240,064

















Net income attributable to:















Unitholders $ (32,093) $ 69,625 $ (129,579) $ 157,879 Non-controlling interests

(75,318)

47,104

(66,987)

82,185

$ (107,411) $ 116,729 $ (196,566) $ 240,064



Financial Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Funds From Operations Reconciliation

The REIT calculates FFO based on certain adjustments to net income (computed in accordance with IFRS) as detailed below. The REIT makes adjustments for cost incur with respect to exploring new growth opportunities, establishing joint arrangements, building relationships with healthcare operators and institutional investors, which in management view are not reflective of earnings from core operations or impact the REIT's ability in the long-run to make distributions to Unitholders given their discretionary and strategic nature. In addition, beginning in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, FFO is being adjusted for net losses incurred with respect to an investment in unlisted securities and certain G&A expenses that, in each case, management views as not reflective of recurring earnings from core operations (collectively, the "Other FFO Adjustments"). REALpac has established a standardized definition of FFO in a White Paper dated January 2022 ("REALpac Guidance"). The REIT's FFO definition differs from the REALpac Guidance in that, when calculating FFO, the REIT (a) excludes the revaluation of financial liabilities, convertible debenture issuance costs and all transaction costs, and (b) makes the Other FFO Adjustments. The REIT's method of calculating FFO also differs from other issuers' methods and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars,

except per unit amounts Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, 2023

2022

Variance

2023

2022

Variance



































Net income (loss) attributable to

unitholders $ (32,093)

$ 69,625

$ (101,718)

$ (129,579)

$ 157,879

$ (287,458) Add / (Deduct):

































(i) Fair market value losses (gains)

94,623



(84,493)



179,116



257,121



(198,899)



456,020 Less: Non-controlling interests' share

of fair market value losses (gains)

(83,861)



49,142



(133,003)



(82,562)



86,701



(169,263) (ii) Finance cost - Exchangeable Unit

distributions

342



342



—



684



684



— (iii) Revaluation of financial liabilities

745



1,473



(728)



5,788



10,046



(4,258) (iv) Unrealized foreign exchange loss

(gain)

(2,390)



(4,202)



1,812



(9,146)



(2,385)



(6,761) Less: Non-controlling interests' share

of unrealized foreign exchange loss

(gain)

(342)



(1)



(341)



(186)



(172)



(14) (v) Deferred taxes

(2,539)



24,859



(27,398)



(37,485)



51,046



(88,531) Less: Non-controlling interests' share

of deferred taxes

1,482



(8,971)



10,453



1,859



(16,872)



18,731 (vi) Transaction costs

18,626



6,624



12,002



23,646



12,321



11,325 Less: Non-controlling interests' share

of transaction costs

(701)



(41)



(660)



(701)



262



(963) (vii) Convertible Debenture issuance

costs

4,489



—



4,489



4,510



—



4,510 (vii) Net adjustments for equity

accounted investments

28,752



(8,741)



37,493



27,938



(8,501)



36,439 (viii) Internal leasing costs

466



544



(78)



960



1,450



(490) * Property taxes accounted for under

IFRIC 21

271



—



271



672



—



672 (xi) Net adjustment for lease amortization

(84)



(70)



(14)



(166)



(142)



(24) (xii) Other FFO adjustments

3,735



—



3,735



7,706



—



7,706 Funds From Operations ("FFO") (1) $ 31,521

$ 46,090

$ (14,569)

$ 71,059

$ 93,418

$ (22,359) FFO per Unit - Basic $ 0.13

$ 0.19

$ (0.06)

$ 0.29

$ 0.40

$ (0.11) FFO per Unit - fully diluted (3) $ 0.13

$ 0.19

$ (0.06)

$ 0.29

$ 0.40

$ (0.11) Adjusted weighted average units

outstanding (2)

































Basic

244,036,797



239,660,302



4,376,495



243,456,931



233,029,149



10,427,782 Diluted (3)

246,383,724



251,977,578



(5,593,854)



245,831,985



245,020,957



811,028

Notes (1) Other FFO adjustments include items that, in management's view, are not reflective of recurring earnings from core operations. For the six months ended June

30, 2023, other FFO adjustments included (a) $5.3 million financing costs incurred with respect to an investment in unlisted securities, (b) $0.5 million of

corporate G&A expenses related to the establishment of a philanthropic platform and (c) $1.9 million of corporate financing costs related to short-term financing

arrangement to fund property acquisition activity that are not reflective of long-term financing costs. (2) FFO is not a measure recognized under IFRS and does not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. See Performance Measurements section in

the REIT's MD&A. (3) Under IFRS the REIT's Class B LP Units are treated as a financial liability rather than equity. The REIT has chosen to present an adjusted basic and diluted per

unit measure that includes the Class B LP Units in basic and diluted units outstanding/weighted average units outstanding. There were 1,710,000 Class B LP

Units outstanding as at June 30, 2023 and 1,710,000 outstanding as at June 30, 2022. (4) Diluted units includes vested but unissued deferred trust units and the conversion of the REIT's Convertible Debentures that would have a dilutive effect upon

conversion at the holders' contractual conversion price. Convertible Debentures are dilutive if the interest (net of tax and other changes in income or expense)

per unit obtainable on conversion is less than the basic per unit measure.



Exhibit 2 – Adjusted Funds From Operations Reconciliation

AFFO is a supplemental non-IFRS financial measure of a REIT's operating performance and is intended to reflect a stabilized business environment. The REIT makes certain adjustments as detailed below in calculating its FFO and AFFO, which in management view are not reflective of earnings from core operations or impact the REIT's ability in the long-run to make distributions to Unitholders given their discretionary and strategic nature. The REIT's AFFO definition differs from the REALpac Guidance in that, when calculating AFFO, the REIT does not make an adjustment to AFFO for amortization financing charges. The REIT's method of calculating AFFO also differs from other issuers' methods and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS Expressed in thousands of Canadian

dollars, except per unit amounts Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, 2023

2022

Variance

2023

2022

Variance FFO (1) $ 31,521

$ 46,090

$ (14,569)

$ 71,059

$ 93,418

$ (22,359) Add / (Deduct):

































(i) Amortization of marked to market

adjustment

—



(329)



329



—



(419)



419 (ii) Amortization of transactional

deferred financing charges

1,712



1,642



70



3,793



2,974



819 (iii) Straight-line revenue

(271)



(297)



26



444



236



208 Less: non-controlling interests' share

of straight-line revenue

(582)



(513)



(69)



(1,919)



(940)



(979) (iv) Leasing costs and non-recoverable

maintenance capital expenditures

(3,675)



(3,337)



(338)



(6,989)



(6,074)



(915) Less: non-controlling interests' share

of actual capex and leasing costs

188



178



10



305



284



21 (v) DUP Compensation Expense

3,151



3,557



(406)



5,497



5,205



292 (vi) Net adjustments for equity

accounted investments

(131)



(177)



46



(146)



(420)



274 Adjusted Funds From Operations

("AFFO") (1) $ 31,913

$ 46,814

$ (14,901)

$ 72,044

$ 94,264

$ (22,220)



































AFFO per Unit - Basic $ 0.13

$ 0.20

$ (0.07)

$ 0.30

$ 0.40

$ (0.10) AFFO per Unit - fully diluted (3) $ 0.13

$ 0.19

$ (0.06)

$ 0.29

$ 0.40

$ (0.11) Distributions per Unit - Basic $ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ —

$ 0.40

$ 0.40

$ —



































Adjusted weighted average units

outstanding: (2)

































Basic

244,036,797



239,660,302



4,376,495



243,456,931



233,029,149



10,427,782 Diluted (3)

246,383,724



242,614,282



3,769,442



245,831,985



235,657,661



10,174,324

Notes (1) FFO and AFFO are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. See

Performance Measurement section in the REIT's MD&A. (2) Under IFRS the REIT's Class B LP Units are treated as a financial liability rather than equity. The REIT has chosen to present

an adjusted basic and diluted per unit measure that includes the Class B LP Units in basic and diluted units outstanding/weighted

average units outstanding. There were 1,710,000 Class B LP Units outstanding as at June 30, 2023 and 1,710,000 outstanding

as at June 30, 2022. (3) Distributions per units is a non-IFRS ratio calculated as sum of the distributions on the REIT's units and finance costs on Class

B LP Units. Management does not consider finance costs on Class B LP units to be an financing cost of the REIT but rather

component of the REIT's total distributions. Distributions is not defined by IFRS and does not have a standard meaning and may

not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers.



Exhibit 3 – Constant Currency Same Property NOI

Constant Currency Same Property NOI, sometimes also presented as "Same Property NOI" or "SPNOI", is a non-IFRS financial measure, defined as NOI for investment properties that were owned for a full reporting period in both the current and comparative year, subject to certain adjustments including: (i) straight-line rental revenue recognition; (ii) amortization of operating leases; (iii) lease termination fees; and (iv) non-recurring transactions that are not expected to recur (v) excluding properties held for redevelopment and (vi) excluding impact of foreign currency translation by converting the foreign currency denominated SPNOI from comparative period at current period average exchange rates. Management considers. SPNOI is more fully defined and discussed in the REIT's MD&A (see "Performance Measurement").

SAME PROPERTY NOI In thousands of CAD Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2023

2022

Var %

2023

2022

Var % Same property NOI (1)





























Americas $ 30,028

$ 29,233

2.7 %

$ 58,690

$ 57,401

2.2 % Europe

20,909



19,634

6.5 %



40,573



38,693

4.9 % Australasia

30,935



29,064

6.4 %



53,294



50,043

6.5 % Same property NOI (1) $ 81,872

$ 77,931

5.1 %

$ 152,557

$ 146,137

4.4 % Impact of foreign currency

translation on Same Property NOI

—



(1,615)







—



(2,108)



Straight-line rental revenue

recognition

498



354







839



748



Amortization of operating leases

(42)



(49)







(85)



(104)



Lease termination fees

10



—







41



—



Other transactions

348



103







893



135



Developments

579



515







8,810



7,735



Acquisitions

13,334



10,507







26,995



11,865



Dispositions

929



721







2,310



713



Intercompany/Elimination

493



417







1,082



829



NOI $ 98,021

$ 88,883

10.3 %

$ 193,442

$ 165,950

16.6 %

































Notes:

(1) Same property NOI is a non-IFRS measure, defined and discussed in the REIT's MD&A. (2) NOI is an additional IFRS measure presented on the consolidated statement of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). NOI is defined and discussed in the REIT's MD&A.



Exhibit 4 – Net Asset Value ('NAV') per Unit

"NAV per Unit" or sometimes presented as "NAV/unit" is an extension of NAV and defined as NAV divided by the number of units outstanding at the end of the period. NAV and NAV/unit is more fully defined and discussed in the REIT's MD&A (see "Performance Measurement" and "Part IX – Net Asset Value").

Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts



Q2 2023



Q4 2022 Total Assets

$ 8,061,118



$ 8,514,000 less: Total liabilities



(4,679,980)





(4,772,025) less: Non-controlling interests



(1,141,005)





(1,285,128) Unitholders' equity



2,240,133





2,456,847

















Add/(deduct):















Goodwill



(37,271)





(39,612)

Deferred unit plan liability



17,116





23,837

Deferred tax liability 406,429





443,935





less NCI (103,337)

303,092

(109,584)

334,351



















Financial instruments - net (55,064)





(38,124)





less NCI 15,457

(39,607)

13,624

(24,500)



















Exchangeable Units



10,739





16,245

Global Manager valuation adjustment



576,318





576,318

Other



—





— Net Asset Value ("NAV")

$ 3,070,520



$ 3,343,486

















Adjusted Units Outstanding (000s)- period end (1)



244,685





242,358 NAV per Unit

$ 12.55



$ 13.80

Notes

(1) Under IFRS the REIT's Class B LP Units are treated as a financial liability rather than equity. The REIT

has chosen to present an adjusted basic per unit measure that includes the Class B LP Units in basic units

outstanding/weighted average units outstanding.



Exhibit 5 – Proportionate Management Fees

"Proportionate Management Fees" is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as the REIT's total management fees earned from third parties adjusted to be reflected on a proportionately consolidated basis at the REIT's ownership percentage (see "Performance Measurement" "PART III – RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS – NET INCOME").

GLOBAL MANAGER FEES

Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,





2022



2021



Variance



2022



2021



Variance Base fee

$ 8,168

$ 8,394

$ (226)

$ 16,552

$ 16,287

$ 265 Incentive and performance fee



(89)



(406)



317



4,147



4,393



(246) Trustee fees



293



275



18



600



544



56 Project and Acquisition fees



(1,818)



4,651



(6,469)



3,557



7,944



(4,387) Other fees



(3,470)



6,977



(10,447)



—



10,093



(10,093) Total Management Fees

$ 3,084

$ 19,891

$ (16,807)

$ 24,856

$ 39,261

$ (14,405) less: inter-company elimination



(6,330)



(8,296)



1,966



(17,377)



(20,571)



3,194 Consolidated Management Fees

$ (3,246)

$ 11,595

$ (14,841)

$ 7,479

$ 18,690

$ (11,211) add: fees charged to non-controlling

interests



4,427



5,908



(1,481)



12,232



14,760



(2,528) Proportionate Management Fees

$ 1,181

$ 17,503

$ (16,322)

$ 19,711

$ 33,450

$ (13,739)







































