NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces October 2019 Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.06667 per unit for the month of October, 2019, representing $0.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on November 15, 2019 to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2019.

Unitholders can participate in the REIT's Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"). Eligible investors registered in the DRIP will have their monthly cash distributions used to purchase Trust Units, and will also receive bonus units equal to 3% of their monthly cash distributions. Complete details of the DRIP are available on the REIT's website at www.nwhp.ca or from a unitholder's investment advisor.

Separately, REIT announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2019 financial results for the three months ending September 30, 2019 on Thursday, November 14, 2019, after markets close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 am (ET). Participating on the call will be members of the REIT's senior management team.

Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 416-764-8609 or toll-free 1 (888) 390-0605, conference ID# 74911950. A recording of this call will be made available Friday, November 15, 2019 beginning at 12:30 pm (ET) through to Friday, December 16, 2019. To access the recording, please call 1 (888) 390-0541 or (416) 764-8677 and use the reservation number 473952#.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 169 income-producing properties and 13.8 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 180 professionals across nine offices in five countries to serve as a long term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the REIT's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. The REIT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

