NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES JUNE 2022 DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.06667 per unit for the month of June 2022, representing $0.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on July 15, 2022, to unitholders of record as at June 30, 2022.

Unitholders can participate in the REIT's Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"). Eligible investors registered in the DRIP will have their monthly cash distributions used to purchase Trust Units and will also receive bonus units equal to 3% of their monthly cash distributions. Complete details of the DRIP are available on the REIT's website at www.nwhreit.com or from a unitholder's investment advisor.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest is a global real estate investor and asset manager focused on properties and partnerships at the intersection of healthcare, knowledge and research. Founded in 2004 and publicly traded since 2010, NorthWest (TSX: NWH.UN) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates a $10 billion portfolio of 229 high-quality healthcare properties across Canada, the United States, Brazil, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand. With more than 300 professionals globally, operating in 7 countries, NorthWest brings a global view, local execution capabilities, and a long-term ownership strategy which allows it to serve as a real estate partner of choice to leading healthcare operators around the world.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the REIT's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. The REIT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Paul Dalla Lana, CEO at (416) 366-8300 x 1001.