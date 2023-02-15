NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY 2023 DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.06667 per unit for the month of February 2023, representing $0.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on March 15, 2023, to unitholders of record as at February 28, 2023.

Unitholders can participate in the REIT's Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"). Eligible investors registered in the DRIP will have their monthly cash distributions used to purchase Trust Units and will also receive bonus units equal to 3% of their monthly cash distributions. Complete details of the DRIP are available on the REIT's website at www.nwhreit.com or from a unitholder's investment advisor.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2022, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, The United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 professionals in ten offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the REIT's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. The REIT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Paul Dalla Lana, CEO at (416) 366-8300 x 1001.