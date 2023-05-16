NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF TRUSTEES

TORONTO  , May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") today announced the results of its 2023 annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees. Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Robert Baron

68,636,187

73.78 %

24,387,299

26.22 %

Bernard Crotty

53,711,920

57.74 %

39,311,566

42.26 %

Paul Dalla Lana

89,967,631

96.71 %

3,055,855

3.29 %

Laura King

92,495,778

99.43 %

527,708

0.57 %

Dale Klein

88,807,613

95.47 %

4,215,873

4.53 %

David Klein

80,752,630

86.81 %

12,270,856

13.19 %

Maureen O'Connell

92,449,003

99.38 %

574,483

0.62 %

Brian Petersen

92,568,664

99.51 %

454,822

0.49 %

The REIT's report of voting results on other matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

About Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 professionals in ten offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

For further information: Paul Dalla Lana, CEO, (416) 366-8300 x 1001.

