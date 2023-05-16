NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF TRUSTEES
May 16, 2023, 21:06 ET
TORONTO , May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") today announced the results of its 2023 annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"). All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees. Detailed results of the vote for the election of trustees held at the Meeting are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Robert Baron
|
68,636,187
|
73.78 %
|
24,387,299
|
26.22 %
|
Bernard Crotty
|
53,711,920
|
57.74 %
|
39,311,566
|
42.26 %
|
Paul Dalla Lana
|
89,967,631
|
96.71 %
|
3,055,855
|
3.29 %
|
Laura King
|
92,495,778
|
99.43 %
|
527,708
|
0.57 %
|
Dale Klein
|
88,807,613
|
95.47 %
|
4,215,873
|
4.53 %
|
David Klein
|
80,752,630
|
86.81 %
|
12,270,856
|
13.19 %
|
Maureen O'Connell
|
92,449,003
|
99.38 %
|
574,483
|
0.62 %
|
Brian Petersen
|
92,568,664
|
99.51 %
|
454,822
|
0.49 %
The REIT's report of voting results on other matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.
Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 300 professionals in ten offices in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.
SOURCE NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
For further information: Paul Dalla Lana, CEO, (416) 366-8300 x 1001.
Share this article