Northstar Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results and Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce our financial and operating results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025.

Q2 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

The second quarter of 2025 witnessed many developments that advanced Northstar's business and value proposition forward, namely:

On April 7, 2025 , Northstar announced the receipt of a second Canadian patent for its proprietary asphalt reprocessing technology, further solidifying its first-mover advantage in this segment of the waste-to-value industry. The patent is expected to remain in force until 2042. The second Canadian patent adds to two pre-existing patents filed in the United States and the prior Canadian patent filed in mid-2024. The patent portfolio is expected to continue expanding as operations progress both domestically and abroad;





, and, subsequent to quarter-end, on , the Company made two significant announcements regarding completion of material commissioning objectives at the Calgary Empower Facility (the " "). The press release announced successful completion of the commissioning of the Calgary Facility's water-based front-end process, delivering specification segregated aggregate. The press release announced the successful commissioning of the Calgary Facility's hydrocarbon-based back-end process which delivered high-quality asphalt product. Subsequent extensive lab and customer testing of this asphalt demonstrated that the product specification from the Calgary Facility exceeded both asphalt produced previously at the Delta Pilot and, more importantly, the specification levels required for shingle-oil feedstock. This high-specification product delivery underpins the Northstar business model and the Company is now focused on the next stage of development involving the ramp-up of the Calgary Facility production; On May 5, 2025 , Northstar announced that it successfully completed Milestone 2 pursuant to a contribution agreement (the " Contribution Agreement ") with Emissions Reduction Alberta (" ERA "), receiving $3.9 million . Milestone 2 required a number of elements associated with completion of construction of the Calgary Facility. Remaining milestones under the Contribution Agreement include completion of commissioning efforts together with sustained operations at the Calgary Facility;





, Northstar announced that it successfully completed Milestone 2 pursuant to a contribution agreement (the " ") with Emissions Reduction Alberta (" "), receiving . Milestone 2 required a number of elements associated with completion of construction of the Calgary Facility. Remaining milestones under the Contribution Agreement include completion of commissioning efforts together with sustained operations at the Calgary Facility; On May 20, 2025 , Northstar announced the final draw under the Business Development Bank of Canada Project Loan Facility (the " BDC Loan ") in the amount of $617,698 . The BDC Loan will now fully amortize, with interest and principal payments over the next 13 years; and





, Northstar announced the final draw under the Business Development Bank of Canada Project Loan Facility (the " ") in the amount of . The BDC Loan will now fully amortize, with interest and principal payments over the next 13 years; and On June 30, 2025 , Northstar announced the receipt of a non-binding letter of interest ("LOI") from Export Development Canada ("EDC") for EDC to provide potential financial support, subject to the successful completion of its due diligence process, for the Company's first planned shingle reprocessing facility in the United States ("US Facility#1") and subject to a number of conditions and outcomes, potential funding support for an additional three Northstar processing facilities in the United States . The LOI represents project financing where all security, covenants and debt servicing are directly attributable to the US Facility#1 itself. EDC may extend credit up to C$12.5 million per facility.

Financial Results

(CAD$, except per share amounts and common shares outstanding)























Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2025 2024



2025 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS













Loss and comprehensive loss

3,130,135 1,375,777



6,080,052 2,957,355 Per share - basic and diluted

0.02 0.01



0.05 0.02



- -







Net cash flow used in operating activities

918,205 605,773



3,256,857 1,806,941 Per share - basic and diluted

0.01 0.00



0.02 0.01















Capital expenditures













Capital expenditures

1,946,558 4,094,208



6,027,047 5,942,486















Liquidity & Capitalization













Working capital (deficit) surplus

(1,697,301) 3,446,112



(1,697,301) 3,446,112 7.95% senior secured non-revolving loan

8,750,000 -



8,750,000 - Convertible debentures - principal amount (1)

9,305,000 10,405,000



9,305,000 10,405,000 Royalty debenture (2)

15,141,000 -



15,141,000 -















Common shares outstanding













Weighted average - basic and diluted

136,448,577 127,424,597



134,705,200 127,067,489 Outstanding, end of period (3)

137,476,985 127,432,533



137,476,985 127,432,533



(1) Since December 2022, the Company has entered into various financing arrangements through issuance of convertible debentures in tranches, raising a total of $10,405,000. As at June 30, 2025, convertible debentures principal amounts totalling $9,305,000 remain outstanding, after convertible debentures conversions totalling $1,100,000 since initial issuance. See Note 9 in the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as at June 30, 2025.

(2) On September 13, 2024 the Company completed an agreement with CVW CleanTech Inc. ("CVW") pursuant to which CVW provided the Company with $14,000,000 in funding through a five-year 10.0% second secured convertible debenture (the "Royalty Debenture") convertible into revenue royalties on two future facilities. Balance includes increase in fair value since inception. See Note 10 in the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as at June 30, 2025.

(3) Subsequent to the end of the year the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of 11,926,664 units at a price of $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $3.6 million. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.45 for a period of 36 months from the financing closing date. See Note 20 in the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as at June 30, 2025.



Investor Conference Call

The Company will host a virtual investor webcast to discuss these financial results and to provide a detailed operational update inclusive of a timeline to bring the inaugural Calgary Facility up to production thresholds for both the ERA Milestone 3 threshold and facility design capacity. The webcast will be held on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 14:30 MDT / 16:30 EDT. Details are provided below.

Title: Northstar Clean Technologies Q2 2025 Interim Results and Operational Update

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Time: 14:30 MDT / 16:30 EDT

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3817558086149/WN_wFcqKF1TQhmGZaNmtKInAg

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session has ended, an archived version of the webcast will be available via the webcast URL above.

