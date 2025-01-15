Northstar Releases Empower Calgary Facility Construction Video Series Episode #3: HSE and Major Equipment Installation

CALGARY AB, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to release the third episode in its construction and commissioning updates video series for its inaugural asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Calgary, Alberta (the "Empower Calgary Facility").

In the third episode, Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO, is joined by Ms. Julia Johnson, Health, Safety & Environment ("HSE") Coordinator, to discuss the importance of HSE to Northstar and the protocols in place for the project, the overall construction status and critical next steps leading to the Empower Calgary Facility commissioning and start-up. The third episode is available on the Company's YouTube channel at the link below:

https://youtu.be/CzfMPT4v9d8

About Northstar

Northstar is a Canadian clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar developed and owns a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracts the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems while also extracting aggregate and fibre for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale starting with its first commercial facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission aims at leading the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America that would otherwise be sent to landfills, addressing numerous stakeholder objectives.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

Northstar Investor Relations Inquiries: Kin Communications, Phone: 604 684 6730, Email: [email protected]