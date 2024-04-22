Northstar Receives First Delivery of Asphalt Shingles from Ecco Recycling at Empower Calgary Facility

VANCOUVER, BC and CALGARY, AB, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the first delivery of waste shingles to its planned asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Calgary, Alberta (the "Empower Calgary Facility") as part of a three-year supply agreement with Ecco Recycling & Energy Corporation ("Ecco Recycling"), a leading Calgary-based waste diversion provider. The supply agreement with Ecco Recycling was previously announced by the Company on April 18, 2024.

This first delivery from Ecco Recycling is part of Northstar's broader 2024 shingle collection plan. Northstar now has two supply agreements in place and will continue to work with other shingle supply partners for the Empower Calgary Facility.

Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO and Director of Northstar, stated, "We are thrilled to see the swift progress of our partnership with Ecco Recycling, as evidenced by the arrival of our initial delivery of asphalt shingles. This marks the commencement of our pre-commissioning volume deliveries from Ecco Recycling, a pivotal step in our collaboration that will continue post-commissioning. The support and commitment to sustainability by the local community is further solidified by this being our second supply agreement for the Empower Calgary Facility, following our earlier transaction with IKO Industries Ltd. announced on January 8, 2024. With these agreements in place, we are in a strong supply position to support the commissioning and ongoing operations of the Empower Calgary Facility."

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

