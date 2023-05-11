Northstar Provides Update on Site Development Work at the Empower Calgary Facility and Releases Updated Investor Presentation

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the site development work that began in early April at its planned asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Calgary, Alberta (the "Empower Calgary Facility"). The site development work is part of the Company's long-term lease agreement for the Empower Calgary Facility and these expenditures are included in the landlord's (the "Landlord") obligations under this agreement. Additionally, the Company has released an updated investor presentation available here.

Photo 1: View of the Company’s Property from the north (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.) Photo 2: View of the Company’s Property from the northeast (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO and Director of Northstar, stated, "We are pleased with the progress being made by the Landlord at the site of our planned Empower Calgary Facility in Rocky View County. The land is being prepared for construction, with a number of key initiatives ongoing prior to taking possession of the property which is expected to take place on July 1, 2023. We look forward to bringing our proprietary clean technology to the Greater Calgary Area and providing a solution to help divert asphalt shingles from its landfills."

Update on Site Development Work

The Landlord has removed debris and topsoil that was previously on the site and begun grading and compacting the base. Site development work will continue with:

bringing in recycled granular material and placing it in the yard at the site,

paving the parking lot,

landscaping the front of the site,

and installing lighting, fences, and foundations for the weigh scale.

The site drawings were completed by the Landlord and as part of the previously announced conditional development permit issued to the Landlord by Rocky View County, Alberta on January 30, 2023. The pre-construction development permit requirements have been met and approved which allows commencement of the site development work.

Updated Investor Presentation

The Company also would like to notify its shareholders of the recently updated investor presentation, which includes a summary of the Company's recent updates. The presentation is available for viewing and download on the Company's website at www.northstarcleantech.com or at the following link: https://docsend.com/view/e8c53v3mdyupcxg5.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian-based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at both its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia and its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

