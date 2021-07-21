Northstar Produces Liquid Asphalt, Fiber and Aggregate in Small Batch Commissioning Runs and Receives Preliminary Testing Results from Third Party Independent Lab

Empower Facility in Delta, BC successfully processes saleable end products from single-use asphalt shingles that would otherwise be directed into landfill

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that small batch commissioning production from existing stockpiles of single-use asphalt shingles at the Empower Facility in Delta, BC has resulted in the successful separation of saleable end-use products of liquid asphalt, fiber and aggregate.

Most notably, testing of the liquid asphalt recovered from a third-party independent lab demonstrated the quality and penetration rate of the asphalt is well within the range of acceptability for sale to end-use customers. Northstar has a binding offtake agreement in place for 100% of the liquid asphalt recovered from its Empower Facility in Delta, BC with a multi-national construction materials company, a copy of which has been previously filed on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Empower Facility is designed to process and repurpose single-use asphalt shingles, resulting in three end-use products for repurposing: liquid asphalt, fiber and aggregate.

Mr. Aidan Mills, CEO of Northstar, states, "While these commissioning runs are not full-scale production, we are very pleased with the results. The preliminary testing demonstrates that the quality and specifications of the repurposed liquid asphalt is well within the acceptable range for sale to customers. We look forward to incrementally increasing throughput in batch runs to continue optimizing the plant in preparation for steady state production."

Mr. Mills continues, "Our mission is to be the leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider in North America, extracting 99% of the recovered components from single-use asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to the landfill. We expect our clean technology solution to have a significant impact on the environment by reducing landfill usage, while also meeting the robust market demand for our products and anticipate this well help us generate long-term returns for our stakeholders."

Single-use asphalt shingles are the 4th largest category of construction waste1 according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA"), being used in approximately two-thirds of all new and replacement homes throughout North America, according to the Northeast Recycling Council ("NERC")2.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com. The Company's final prospectus dated June 18, 2021, among other documents, is available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

________________ 1 Advancing Sustainable Materials Management: 2018 Fact Sheet", 2020. 2 NERC, "Asphalt Shingles Manufacturing & Waste Management in the Northeast Fact Sheet", 2012.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate sands and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia. Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America, extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements with regards to the Company's plans to increase production throughput in batch runs and continue optimizing the plant in preparation for steady state production, and the expected environmental and economics benefits of the Company's products, which forward-looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to satisfy all of the conditions to complete the Listing, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

