NorthStar Gaming and Kambi Group plc sign long-term Canadian sports betting partnership

New partnership will enable NorthStar Gaming to deliver an enhanced sportsbook experience to Canadian players within a regulated single-event sports wagering market

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - NorthStar Gaming Inc. and Kambi Group plc, the leading independent provider of premium sports betting and technology services, today announced a long-term partnership that will see Kambi provide its high-performance online sportsbook to the Canadian operator.

Poised to be one of Canada's most exciting digital wagering brands, NorthStar Gaming's collaboration with Kambi will provide customers a high-quality entertainment and betting experience, starting with Ontario's regulated online gaming and sports betting market this year.

As strong supporters of the Canadian Gaming Association, both NorthStar Gaming and Kambi are committed to growing the Canadian sports betting market sustainably and responsibly following the legalization of single-event sports wagering.

"Kambi's data-driven sportsbook and flexible technology, along with our proprietary UX approach, will give us access to the market's most innovative and differentiated sportsbook experience," said Michael Moskowitz, Chief Executive Officer and a Founding Partner of NorthStar Gaming. "With valued partners like Kambi, our best-in-class online casino and local sportsbook brand will provide consumers with an engaging and frictionless experience."

Kambi, which was selected as NorthStar Gaming's sportsbook provider after a thorough evaluation process, has partnered with more than 35 operators around the world and is recognized for delivering highly tailored sports betting experiences to consumers in the regulated global betting and gaming industry. The company's data-driven sportsbook and flexible technology empowers operators and consumers to customize their experience, while its Scandinavian heritage has enabled Kambi to create a market-leading hockey product.

"Our partnership with NorthStar Gaming marks an important strategic milestone for Kambi as we expand into Canada's sports betting market," said Kristian Nylén, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Kambi. "NorthStar Gaming is on a mission to create the most engaging online gaming and sports betting product in Canada. Thanks to our premium technology and service offering, NorthStar Gaming will be able to deliver a bespoke online sports betting experience to Canadian players and we are excited about the pending launch in Ontario and additional provinces."

This partnership builds on the momentum of the recently announced agreement between NorthStar Gaming and Playtech, the world's largest and most trusted online gaming software supplier.

In 2021, NorthStar Gaming announced it would launch a made-in-Ontario online betting brand and sportsbook. Since then, the company has entered a landmark omnichannel advertising and marketing services arrangement with Torstar Corporation, an established brand operating in Canada since 1892. By teaming up with this well-known and trusted brand, NorthStar Gaming will be able to use its data-led media solutions, news, sports sites, and social properties to provide customers with an all-encompassing online casino and sports betting experience.

About NorthStar Gaming

Born out of a Canadian-based media business and trusted news organization for more than 128 years, NorthStar Gaming will provide a unique and responsible gaming brand that creates new jobs, brings growth to the Canadian economy, and generates new tax revenue to help Canadian communities. NorthStar Gaming has partnered with reputable and established media players to leverage exciting sports content, strong brands, and deep local roots to give it a distinct position in the newly regulated industry. The company also believes its Canadian-owned gaming business will lead the industry, operate at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and ensure more of Ontario players' entertainment dollars stay in the province.

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi's 30-plus customers include ATG, Churchill Downs Incorporated, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Penn National Gaming and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 950 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

