Northstar Commences Empower Calgary Facility Construction Video Series: Episode #1 Concrete and Equipment

VANCOUVER, BC and CALGARY, AB, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to commence its video series of construction updates for its asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Calgary, Alberta (the "Empower Calgary Facility").

Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO and Director of Northstar, stated, "I have presented a vision for Northstar over the past three years that included the delivery of our first commercial facility and I'm very excited to say that this vision is now being realised with the construction of the Empower Calgary Facility."

As part of the construction and commissioning process for the facility, we will now commence a video series to communicate progress on the program. In the first of these videos, we show two important milestones: (1) the arrival of long lead items for the Empower Calgary Facility, and (2) the installation of the concrete slab for the building. The first update is available on the Company's YouTube channel at the link below:

https://youtu.be/5Od5cCUIA2E

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

